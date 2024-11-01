The Full Time Clip: a Historic Win for the Crown: 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

November 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC came into tonight unhappy with their performance in the first half of match one. They knew in front of the home crowd, the energy would be different and they could change the tides of the series. They did just that.

Cagey. Probably the perfect word to describe tonight's match. Charlotte played lockdown defense for the first 45 minutes, resulting in zero shots on goal from Orlando; something not many teams can say they accomplished this season. But it didn't come without some extra bite. The Crown were the clear aggressor in the first 45 minutes and the referee was not having any of it. Whistle after whistle, any touch, push, shove was called, and it allowed Orlando to lean in and use it to their advantage. They slowed the play down for Charlotte's attack and never really let them get a clear look on goal. On the two chances Charlotte did manage, Orlando's goalkeeper, Gallese, made the saves you are accustomed to seeing him make. All level at the break.

Not much changed in the second half when it comes to the tension. Battles up and down the pitch. But as the substitutions came on and tired legs grew, the game opened up. Orlando had their chances. Charlotte too. But both sides were unrelenting in front of goal. Charlotte hustled to every ball, blocked shots, match-saving tackles. Orlando were content on pinching in tight on Patrick Agyemang, not allowing him any space. By the 80th minute, both teams had played all their chess pieces to that point, and it became as tense and cagey as the first ten minutes.

Then in the final minutes, Facu Torres sprung on goal and scored. Charlotte were saved, however, by the offside flag. If you go back and watch the play, Malanda made a play you'd expect of a savvy veteran. In the biggest of moments, he trusted in himself and his backline, to take a step up and let Torres through. Centemeters offside and saved the match for Charlotte.

Penalties decided the fate of this one. And it was electric. 40,238 supporters all standing. All screaming. And Kritijan Kahlina in net. This is what dreams are made of.

Some might have missed it, but right before he stepped to the line, he tossed all of Pedro Gallese's things to the side. He set the tone. And then he set it again, stuffing the first penalty. Patrick Agyemang, Karol Swiderski and Ashley Westwood would all bury their penalties.

Charlotte FC will now head back to Orlando for the final match of the Best-of-3 series where it's winner take all to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

PLAYOFF WATCH PARTY

Join us as we cheer on Charlotte FC take on Orlando City SC in a must-win Round One Match Three of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m. at our official Away Match Watch Party, presented by Modelo. Location to be announced soon! Crowns Up!

MORE DETAILS

Stats:

Possession %

CLT: 44.5

ORL: 55.5

Shots

CLT: 13

ORL: 2

Shots on Goal

CLT: 3

ORL: 1

Blocked Shots

CLT: 2

ORL: 1

Total Passes

CLT: 369

ORL: 513

Passing Accuracy %

CLT: 83.2

ORL: 86.7

Corners

CLT: 11

ORL: 3

Total Crosses

CLT: 12

ORL: 12

Offsides

CLT: 1

ORL: 4

Expected Goals

CLT: 1.5

ORL: 0.1

Goalkeeper Saves

CLT: 1

ORL: 3

Clearances

CLT: 11

ORL: 13

Fouls

CLT: 14

ORL: 8

Yellow Cards

CLT: 1

ORL: 3

FOR THE PLAYOFFS. For The Crown.

PLAYOFF HUB

Eric Hansen

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.