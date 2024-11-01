The Full Time Clip: a Historic Win for the Crown: 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
November 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC came into tonight unhappy with their performance in the first half of match one. They knew in front of the home crowd, the energy would be different and they could change the tides of the series. They did just that.
Cagey. Probably the perfect word to describe tonight's match. Charlotte played lockdown defense for the first 45 minutes, resulting in zero shots on goal from Orlando; something not many teams can say they accomplished this season. But it didn't come without some extra bite. The Crown were the clear aggressor in the first 45 minutes and the referee was not having any of it. Whistle after whistle, any touch, push, shove was called, and it allowed Orlando to lean in and use it to their advantage. They slowed the play down for Charlotte's attack and never really let them get a clear look on goal. On the two chances Charlotte did manage, Orlando's goalkeeper, Gallese, made the saves you are accustomed to seeing him make. All level at the break.
Not much changed in the second half when it comes to the tension. Battles up and down the pitch. But as the substitutions came on and tired legs grew, the game opened up. Orlando had their chances. Charlotte too. But both sides were unrelenting in front of goal. Charlotte hustled to every ball, blocked shots, match-saving tackles. Orlando were content on pinching in tight on Patrick Agyemang, not allowing him any space. By the 80th minute, both teams had played all their chess pieces to that point, and it became as tense and cagey as the first ten minutes.
Then in the final minutes, Facu Torres sprung on goal and scored. Charlotte were saved, however, by the offside flag. If you go back and watch the play, Malanda made a play you'd expect of a savvy veteran. In the biggest of moments, he trusted in himself and his backline, to take a step up and let Torres through. Centemeters offside and saved the match for Charlotte.
Penalties decided the fate of this one. And it was electric. 40,238 supporters all standing. All screaming. And Kritijan Kahlina in net. This is what dreams are made of.
Some might have missed it, but right before he stepped to the line, he tossed all of Pedro Gallese's things to the side. He set the tone. And then he set it again, stuffing the first penalty. Patrick Agyemang, Karol Swiderski and Ashley Westwood would all bury their penalties.
Charlotte FC will now head back to Orlando for the final match of the Best-of-3 series where it's winner take all to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
PLAYOFF WATCH PARTY
Join us as we cheer on Charlotte FC take on Orlando City SC in a must-win Round One Match Three of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m. at our official Away Match Watch Party, presented by Modelo. Location to be announced soon! Crowns Up!
MORE DETAILS
Stats:
Possession %
CLT: 44.5
ORL: 55.5
Shots
CLT: 13
ORL: 2
Shots on Goal
CLT: 3
ORL: 1
Blocked Shots
CLT: 2
ORL: 1
Total Passes
CLT: 369
ORL: 513
Passing Accuracy %
CLT: 83.2
ORL: 86.7
Corners
CLT: 11
ORL: 3
Total Crosses
CLT: 12
ORL: 12
Offsides
CLT: 1
ORL: 4
Expected Goals
CLT: 1.5
ORL: 0.1
Goalkeeper Saves
CLT: 1
ORL: 3
Clearances
CLT: 11
ORL: 13
Fouls
CLT: 14
ORL: 8
Yellow Cards
CLT: 1
ORL: 3
FOR THE PLAYOFFS. For The Crown.
PLAYOFF HUB
Eric Hansen
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from November 1, 2024
- The Full Time Clip: a Historic Win for the Crown: 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Charlotte FC
- Roster Notes: Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC Travels to Face Vancouver in Game 2 of Best-Of-3 Playoff Series on Sunday, November 3, at BC Place - Los Angeles FC
- Maarten Paes Receives Indonesia National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Seattle Sounders FC for Must-Win Game 2 in the Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Houston Dynamo FC
- Match Preview: LA Galaxy Continue Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign against Colorado Rapids Tonight - LA Galaxy
- Felipe Mora Called up to Chilean Men's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers - Portland Timbers
- Atlanta United Faces Inter Miami CF in Game 2 of Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Atlanta United FC
- Haslam Sports Group Opens Applications for Year Five of Diversity and Opportunity Fellowship - Columbus Crew SC
- Whitecaps FC Announce Winners for 2024 Player Awards - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Timbers Announce Roster Status Ahead of 2025 MLS Season - Portland Timbers
- Finding Consistency in Lineup Has Been a Challenge, But Finding Answers Has Prepared FC Cincinnati for Playoff Battles - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Visits Minnesota United FC Saturday Night at 7:00p MT in 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoff Leg Two - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF to Visit Atlanta United for Second Match in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3-Series - Inter Miami CF
- Vancouver to Light up in Support of Whitecaps FC Home Playoff Match - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Cincinnati Academy Return Home After Weekend Matches against St. Louis CITY SC - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- The Full Time Clip: a Historic Win for the Crown: 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
- Leave It All on the Pitch: Ingredients of the Match
- What's at Stake in Charlotte FC's First-Ever Home Playoff Match?
- Charlotte FC Now in Must-Win Scenario After Loss in Orlando
- Carry Momentum into Playoffs: Ingredients of the Match