Roster Notes: Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy

November 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Starting XI

Zack Steffen, Keegan Rosenberry (C), Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø, Lalas Abubakar, Sam Vines, Oliver Larraz, Connor Ronan, Kévin Cabral, Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic

Substitutes

Adam Beaudry, Jonathan Lewis, Omir Fernandez, Calvin Harris, Jasper Löffelsend, Sebastian Anderson, Wayne Frederick, Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Darren Yapi

Match Details

Where: DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado

When: Friday, November 1 @ 7:30 p.m. MT

Tune In

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: Altitude Radio 92.5 FM

Social Media: @ColoradoRapids

Colorado Rapids -

@coloradorapids

