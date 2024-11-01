Roster Notes: Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy
November 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
Starting XI
Zack Steffen, Keegan Rosenberry (C), Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø, Lalas Abubakar, Sam Vines, Oliver Larraz, Connor Ronan, Kévin Cabral, Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic
Substitutes
Adam Beaudry, Jonathan Lewis, Omir Fernandez, Calvin Harris, Jasper Löffelsend, Sebastian Anderson, Wayne Frederick, Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Darren Yapi
Match Details
Where: DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado
When: Friday, November 1 @ 7:30 p.m. MT
Tune In
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: Altitude Radio 92.5 FM
Social Media: @ColoradoRapids
Colorado Rapids -
@coloradorapids
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from November 1, 2024
- Roster Notes: Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC Travels to Face Vancouver in Game 2 of Best-Of-3 Playoff Series on Sunday, November 3, at BC Place - Los Angeles FC
- Maarten Paes Receives Indonesia National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Seattle Sounders FC for Must-Win Game 2 in the Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Houston Dynamo FC
- Match Preview: LA Galaxy Continue Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign against Colorado Rapids Tonight - LA Galaxy
- Felipe Mora Called up to Chilean Men's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers - Portland Timbers
- Atlanta United Faces Inter Miami CF in Game 2 of Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Atlanta United FC
- Haslam Sports Group Opens Applications for Year Five of Diversity and Opportunity Fellowship - Columbus Crew SC
- Whitecaps FC Announce Winners for 2024 Player Awards - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Timbers Announce Roster Status Ahead of 2025 MLS Season - Portland Timbers
- Finding Consistency in Lineup Has Been a Challenge, But Finding Answers Has Prepared FC Cincinnati for Playoff Battles - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Visits Minnesota United FC Saturday Night at 7:00p MT in 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoff Leg Two - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF to Visit Atlanta United for Second Match in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3-Series - Inter Miami CF
- Vancouver to Light up in Support of Whitecaps FC Home Playoff Match - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Cincinnati Academy Return Home After Weekend Matches against St. Louis CITY SC - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Roster Notes: Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy
- Rapids Set to Host LA Galaxy in Must-Win Game 2 of Round One Best-Of-3 Series
- ŌURA and Colorado Rapids Partner to Provide Critical Insights into Player Recovery and Health Ahead of Playoff Run
- Rapids Fall in Game 1 to LA Galaxy on the Road
- Rapids Kick off Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign on the Road against LA Galaxy