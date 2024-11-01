Felipe Mora Called up to Chilean Men's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers

November 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers forward Felipe Mora has been called into the Chilean Men's National Team for a pair of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying matches in the November FIFA international period, the Chilean Football Federation announced today.

Chile opens the FIFA window against Peru on Nov. 15 at Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru. They will then play their second match of the window against Venezuela on Nov. 19 at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago, Chile.

Mora, 31, has made nine appearances with Chile's senior national team, scoring one goal. He was last called into Chile's squad for a pair of CONMEBOL qualifiers in October 2023. Mora's last appearance for Chile came in a World Cup qualifying match against Peru on Oct. 8, 2021. This season for Portland, the forward recorded a career-high 14 goals and six assists in 29 matches.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Chile vs. Peru (World Cup Qualifier) Nov. 15 5 :30 p.m. (Pacific) Felipe Mora (Chile) Estadio Nacional - Lima, Peru

Chile vs. Venezuela (World Cup Qualifier) Nov. 19 4 p.m. (Pacific) Felipe Mora (Chile) Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos - Santiago, Chile

