Vancouver to Light up in Support of Whitecaps FC Home Playoff Match

November 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver is lighting up for the 'Caps massive playoff match.

This coming Sunday, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC prepare to host Los Angeles FC, the city will be lit up in Whitecaps FC colours to support the hometown team.

Kickoff at BC Place on Sunday will be at 5:45 p.m. PT. Tickets remain available at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps. Whitecaps FC 2024 playoffs are presented by BMO, PlayNow Sports and TELUS.

Reminder that Sunday is the end of daylight saving time as the clocks will fall back by one hour shifting to standard time for the winter months.

LIGHT IT UP!

In addition to BC Place, the city will also be lit up to support the 'Caps by Science World, the Vancouver Convention Centre Olympic Cauldron, and the Canada Place Sails of Light, pushing on the team in their quest to keep the season alive.

Whitecaps FC enter Sunday in a must-win scenario, facing a rematch from the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs in a Round One Best-of-3 series versus arch nemesis LAFC. The Hollywood side took game one, winning a tight 2-1 match at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Should the 'Caps win on Sunday, game three will be played on Friday, November 8 back at BMO Stadium.

THE WARMUP PATIO PARTY

Whitecaps FC are going BIG for the playoffs.

This Sunday, fans are encouraged to join an extended Warmup pre-match patio party to get ready for the match!

Starting at 2 p.m. PT, a full Terry Fox Plaza will feature drinks starting at just $5 with DJ Juice spinning tunes, face painters, and exclusive Whitecaps FC merchandise for sale.

I'M THE CAPTAIN NOW

Fans attending Sunday's match will also receive a limited edition 50th Anniversary gold captain's armband, while supplies last, as the 'Caps look to Strike Gold in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The team has certainly struck Gauld to kick off their playoff campaign, with captain Ryan Gauld recording four goals and one assist in the first two matches. The Scotsman became only the third player in MLS history with three goals and one assist in a playoff match as Whitecaps FC defeated rivals Portland Timbers 5-0 in the Wild Card match.

For more information on all things Whitecaps FC, stay tuned to whitecapsfc.com and @WhitecapsFC on social media.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.