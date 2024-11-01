Maarten Paes Receives Indonesia National Team Call-Up

November 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been called up for Indonesia's men's national team FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier matches versus Japan and Saudi Arabia. Indonesia continues its qualification journey on Friday, Nov. 15 versus Japan at 6 AM CT from Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia will then play Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6 AM CT from Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In 2024, Paes registered 118 saves in MLS, his highest number of saves in a season since joining FC Dallas and registered five clean sheets. Paes recorded six straight games with five or more saves from May 15 to June 18, 2024, and made a career-high nine saves against LAFC on June 1.

Paes became an MLS All-Star in 2024 and featured in the MLS All-Stars game versus the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 24. Paes received MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday honors in week 8, week 15 (bench), and Week 20 of the 2024 MLS regular season. Paes has earned Team of the Matchday honors nine times since joining Dallas in 2022. Paes also claimed the 2024 MLS Save of the Year for his double Penalty Kick save during their match against the LA Galaxy in the 31st minute on May 29, 2024.

Paes made his international debut with Indonesia in the September 2024 FIFA window helping the Garuda obtain two points in Saudi Arabia and at home versus Australia. Paes has four total caps for Indonesia most recently playing versus Bahrain and China in October 2024.

Born in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Paes has previously represented the Netherlands in youth national teams. Paes became an Indonesian citizen in April 2024 thanks to his late grandmother, Nel Appels-van Heystbeing born in the country. FIFA approved his one-time switch in August, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.