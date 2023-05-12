Whitecaps Double-Up 'Lugs, 10-5

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps saw all-but-one batter record a hit as the offense came back to life in a 10-5 triumph over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 7,079 fans on School Kids Day on Friday morning at LMCU Ballpark.

The 'Caps, who went just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position on Thursday, finished 5-for-14 as they collected five extra-base hits, including a two-run homer from the Tigers No. 2 Prospect Jace Jung in the dominant win.

West Michigan struck in the first inning as Justice Bigbie roped a two-run double before scoring on a throwing error by Lansing outfielder Junior Perez, going up 3-0. The 'Caps added to their lead in the third as Dillon Paulson smoked an RBI double before Lansing responded with a two-run home run from Perez in the fourth, cutting the advantage to 4-2. The 'Caps exploded for six runs across the fourth and fifth frames - highlighted by Jung's two-run homer - before 'Nuts third baseman Jack Winkler scored Euribel Angeles on an RBI single, 10-3. Winkler added an RBI in the seventh before Perez blasted his second home run of the game in the eighth, but it was too late as Whitecaps closer CristhianTortosa posted a scoreless ninth inning to secure the 10-5 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 19-12 and are now a half-game back of the first-place Great Lakes Loons as the Lugnuts fall to 14-16. Whitecaps reliever Trevin Michael (1-0) allowed one run through 2.1 innings while collecting three strikeouts in his first win, while Lugnuts starter Jacob Watters suffered his fourth loss. The Whitecaps saw over 7,000 fans attend the Friday morning game - making it the biggest home crowd of the 2023 season.

The Whitecaps and Lansing Lugnuts move back to an evening schedule with a Saturday night contest at 7:05 pm. It's a Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup as pitcher and former Buckeye and Whitecaps starter Garrett Burhenn battles Lansing righty and former Wolverine Blake Beers. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

