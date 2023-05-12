Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:35 PM EDT at Peoria)

Friday, May 12, 2023lGame # 31

Dozer Parkl Peoria, Ill. l7:35 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-17) at Peoria Chiefs (17-13)

RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.60) vs. RH Tink Hence (0-0, 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Peoria 6, Dayton 0. The Dragons were shutout for the fourth time in 2023 but the first time since April 20. They collected five hits including two by Blake Dunn. Austin Callahan had a triple and Tyler Callahan had a double. The Dragons were 0 for 8 with men in scoring position. Dragons reliever Brooks Crawford retired all six batters he faced including four on strikeouts.

Current Series (May 9-14): The Dragons have won one-of-three games played so far in the series at Peoria. Dayton team stats in the series: .198 batting average; 2.3 runs/game; 2 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 3.60 ERA; 0 errors.

Last Series (May 3-7): Dayton won four-of-six games at Lansing. Dayton team stats in the series: .240 batting average; 5.7 runs/game; 8 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 2.31 ERA; 5 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won six of their last 10 games. They are 5-4 on the current 12-game road trip, outscoring their opponents 41-27.

Over the last 10 games, Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 2.58 (83.2 IP, 24 ER), 0.35 better than any other team in the MWL from April 30-May 11. Opponents are batting .199 against the Dragons during those games.

Player Notes

Austin Hendrick had a 10-game hitting streak snapped last night. Over his last 11 games, Hendrick is batting .349 (15 for 43) with three doubles, five RBI, and four stolen bases. The 10-game hitting streak was the longest of the year for a Dayton player.

Tyler Callihan over his last eight games is hitting .333 (10 for 30) with two home runs, five doubles, and seven RBI.

Michael Trautwein over his last five games is batting .389 (7 for 18) with a home run, triple, and 4 RBI.

Starting pitcher Hunter Parks over his last four starts: 20 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 19 SO, 0.45 ERA. His season ERA is 1.82.

Relief pitcher Brooks Crawford over his last three appearances: 8 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 SO, 24 of 25 batters retired.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, May 13 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (1-0, 2.42) at Peoria LH Alex Cornwell (3-1, 3.19)

Sunday, May 14 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (2-0, 2.42) at Peoria RH Ian Bedell (2-1, 0.90)

Tuesday, May 16 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-1, 1.82)

Wednesday, May 17 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-0, 2.25)

Thursday, May 18 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-3, 4.74)

