South Bend Cubs and Jordan Automotive to Offer Michiana Area Teachers Free Tickets

May 12, 2023







SOUTH BEND, IN - In what has become an early June tradition at Four Winds Field, the South Bend Cubs will again partner with Jordan Automotive for Teacher Appreciation Night on Wednesday, June 7. Teachers and administrators from around the Michiana area can receive two complimentary tickets for the game against the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:05 p.m., with post-game fireworks following the contest.

"Teacher Appreciation Night is our organization's opportunity each summer to provide a free night of fun and relaxation for our teachers and administrators who take such great care of our kids during the school year," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "We'd also like to thank Jordan Automotive for continuing to partner with us and help us show appreciation to our local school administrators."

All school administrators and teachers can pick up their two complimentary tickets by showing their school I.D. at the Four Winds Field box office. Additionally, new for this year, the first 250 tickets claimed will include a two-hour all you can eat buffet on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop.

The box office is open during the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekend game days (Saturday 12 p.m. until the 7th inning and Sunday 10 a.m. until the 7th inning). During the game, all teachers and administrators will be honored with a special mid-game announcement.

