TinCaps Game Information: May 12 vs. Beloit Sky Carp

May 12, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-20) vs. Beloit Sky Carp (18-11)

Friday, May 12 | 7:05 pm | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Edgar Sanchez

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: Playing as Las Manzanas Luchadoras on Hispanic Heritage Night, Fort Wayne came from behind to beat Beloit, 9-5. The home team trailed, 5-2, at the stretch before scoring 5 runs in the seventh and 2 more in the eighth.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: Thursday's crowd of 5,485 fans was the largest so far this season at Parkview Field. With the first fireworks shows of the season tonight and tomorrow, that could be surpassed quickly.

JERSEY AUCTION: On Saturday the TinCaps will wear special jerseys for Mental Health Awareness Night. The game-worn jerseys are being auctioned off on TinCapsJersey.com with proceeds benefitting Fort Wayne's chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The green jerseys feature a semicolon on the front for suicide awareness, while the back nameplate reads #StrikeOutTheStigma. Underneath the number on the back are 5 dots, representing how 1 in 5 adults lives with a mental illness. The jersey's side panels are lined with mental health support and awareness ribbon colors, while there's a mental health awareness green ribbon on the left sleeve.

HOME RUN STREAK: The TinCaps set a franchise record by homering in 10 consecutive games from April 29-May 10. Dating back to the franchise's founding in 1993, Fort Wayne had never before homered in more than 8 consecutive games (that happened 3 times, and not since 1998, according to club records).

JAKOB MARSEE: In the Midwest League, ranks tied for 1st in games (30), 2nd in runs (24), 3rd in walks (28; 20% BB%), 4th in stolen bases (12), 10th in OBP (.418)... 1.17 BB/K ratio is 4th best... Has swung and missed at just 5% of the pitches he's seen - 7th lowest rate in the league.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect - highest ranked in the MWL. Has only struck out in 13 of 99 plate appearances (13%) - 7thlowest K%. Has been unlucky with just a .224 BABIP (average is about .300). That's Batting Average on Balls in Play.

MARCOS CASTOÑON: In the MWL, ranks 4th in RBIs (21), 4th in games (29), 5th in home runs (5), and 8th in runs (18).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks tied for 1st in games (30), 2nd in home runs (6), 2nd in extra-base hits (13), 2nd in RBIs (22), 3rd in total bases (54), 7th in walks (20), 8th in runs (18), 9th in SLG (.524), and 10th in hits (28)... 3rd best BB/K (1.25), .4th in ISO (.252), 6th lowest K% (12%), and 8th in wRC+ (154)... Isolated Power is a measure of a hitter's raw power and tells how often a player hits for extra bases... Weighted Runs Created Plus attempts to quantify a player's total offensive value compared with league average after controlling for park effects (100 is league average).

CARLOS LUIS: In the MWL, 6th in BB/K (1.08) and has the 10th lowest K% (14%).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: On a 6-game hitting streak dating back to April 30. In this stretch, 8-for-21 with a double, 3 homers, and 5 RBIs. He's walked 3 times while only striking out twice. That's good for a .421 AVG, .522 OBP, and 1.469 OPS.

JUSTIN FARMER: In the MWL, 10th in BB% (17%).

JAIRO IRIARTE: Has been one of the top strikeout pitchers in the MWL this season. See page 4 for more.

