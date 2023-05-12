Errors Hamper Cubs as Rattlers Roll 10-6

May 12, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







Appleton, WI - For the third time in four games in the series, either the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers or South Bend Cubs scored 10 runs in a game at Fox Cities Stadium. South Bend put up double digits on both Tuesday and Wednesday, while it was Wisconsin's turn on Friday when they defeated the Cubs 10-6 to tie up the series two games apiece.

On the mound for the Cubs on Friday was Richard Gallardo. The right-hander had won three of his last four starts heading into the game. He was opposed by Alexander Cornielle. To start the game, Cornielle retired the first 11 South Bend Cubs that he faced. Gallardo fired a scoreless first two innings, but the Rattlers then went to work.

Wisconsin picked up their first run the 3rd courtesy of a single by Robert Moore, scoring Eric Brown Jr. The 4th inning would be what defined the game, however.

The Timber Rattlers sent 12 men to the plate, and scored nine runs in the 4th inning alone. Both Darrien Miller and Eduardo Garcia homered, and Wisconsin erupted to an 10-0 lead before the ballgame was halfway done. The inning was also jumpstarted by four errors made by the Cubs, they finished the game with six.

After taking a major punch, South Bend fought back. They added five runs to their tally in the top of the 5th, first, on a RBI base hit from Ethan Hearn. The Cubs loaded the bases, and Christian Franklin laced a ball deep over the right field wall for a grand slam. It was Franklin's first homer in a South Bend uniform.

South Bend continued to chop away at the lead with Scott McKeon making it a 10-6 game on a RBI double in the 6th. That followed a Fabian Pertuz two-base-hit, who scored on the McKeon drive.

In the end, the Wisconsin bullpen nailed things down and did not allow a run the rest of the way. But the same can be said about the South Bend pen. The Rattlers did not score after their nine run outburst in the 4th.

Chase Watkins worked 2.1 innings of one run ball and a season-high six strikeouts. Jarod Wright then continued his strong work, tossing 2.1 shutout frames. His ERA is now at 2.13.

With the loss, the teams will play day games for the final two of this series. First pitch in Appleton on Saturday afternoon is set for 2:10 PM EST.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.