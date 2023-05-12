Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 16-21

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have games with the South Bend Cubs through Sunday afternoon, but the longest homestand of the season continues Tuesday, May 16 with the Quad Cities River Bandits rolling into town. The six-game series with Quad Cities will feature the unveiling of the 2023 Cascabeles Jerseys, an appearance by Jonathan Lucroy on his bobblehead giveaway day, and plenty more that will make you want to come out to the ballpark.

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link.

TUESDAY, MAY 16 at 6:40pm; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2 on this Bang for Your Buck Night courtesy of NEW Manufacturing Alliance.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 at 12:10pm; Weather Day with FOX 11; Silver Foxes Special for Fans 55 and Older Plus Military Personnel presented by Network Health with 103.9 WVBO: It's Weather Day and the FOX 11 Weather Team will be at the ballpark with a presentation for the kids from 10:30 until 11:00 on the first base side of the stadium. Plus, there will be some interactive displays on the concourse with an appearance from the Storm Chaser Vehicles. Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Reversable Bucket Hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health. This offer is available online this season by using the link above and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, MAY 18 at 6:40pm; Bark in the Park presented by Fox Communities Credit Union and Tito's Handmade Vodka; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: The left field berm and section 115 are set aside for our four-legged friends on the first Bark in the Park night presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka and Fox Communities Credit Union. Dogs with up-to-date vaccinations will be admitted free to the ballpark with a paid admission by their pet parents on the first of six Bark in the Park games this season. Try some of the new craft beers available around Neuroscience Group Field on a Craft Brews & Brats Night. Fans who are 21 and older may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 on this night. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, MAY 19 at 6:40pm; Cascabeles Night presented by DiGiorno; Supper Club Friday presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Hola! The Timber Rattlers will become Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin for the first time this season by wearing their Copa new caps and jerseys for this game. These jerseys will be available in an online auction later this season. We have other surprises planned for our celebration of baseball's Hispanic heritage. Fans of the legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price during the game. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the game.

SATURDAY, MAY 20 at 1:10pm; Building Blocks Day with Baseball Giveaway courtesy of Children's Wisconsin; Family Day presented by Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated with 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: The toys that are beloved by children of all ages get their day at the ballpark with displays and fun. Plus, the first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a special baseball from Children's Wisconsin. Family Day with Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated and 101.1 WIXX in on this day, too. Stay after the game and the kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, MAY 21 at 1:10pm; Jonathan Lucroy Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Werner Electric with a Pregame Meet & Greet; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by Bug Tussel; Postgame Autographs: Former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy made four appearances for the Timber Rattlers on a rehabilitation appearance in 2012 and it was one of our best-attended four-game stretches at home. Lucroy is coming back to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium for this game, and you will have a chance to meet him before the game starts. If you are one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game, you will receive a Jonathan Lucroy Bobblehead that commemorates his rehab appearance with the Rattlers courtesy of Werner Electric. Fans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30 to play catch prior to this game courtesy of Bug Tussel. During the game, Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2023 Brewers-themed jerseys and caps as well. Players will be available for autographs with fans in a postgame autograph session.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

