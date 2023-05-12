Cavaco Placed on 7- Day IL, Fedko Activated off Development List
May 12, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Cedar Rapids infielder Keoni Cavaco has been placed on the 7-day IL with a concussion. As a corresponding move, outfielder Kyler Fedko has been activated off the Development List and is available immediately. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players along with five on the injured list and one temporary inactive list.
The Kernels seven-game road series continues with game five of the set against Quad Cities tonight at 6:30.
