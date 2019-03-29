White Scores Pair to Lift Moose

March 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Ryan White tallied twice as the Manitoba Moose (34-28-4-2) edged the San Antonio Rampage (27-35-6-1) by a 2-1 score Friday evening at AT&T Center. The hosts opened the scoring 10:42 into the contest as a centering feed bounced off a sliding Moose defender, and straight to Klim Kostin who promptly scored. Logan Shaw had the best chance in the period for Manitoba as Mason Appleton found Shaw in the slot for a hard shot, but Jared Coreau came up with the stop. Following the chance, a lengthy scrum behind the Rampage net saw San Antonio forward Jordan Nolan assessed a five-minute major during the altercation. Most of the penalty carried to the second period with the Moose trailing 1-0.

The Moose weren't able to strike on their power play opportunity, but tied the game moments after it ended. Jansen Harkins snagged a rebound and moved the puck across the slot to Ryan White who picked a corner to tie the game at 4:54 of the period. Manitoba added to the lead with 8:45 to go in the frame as White potted his second of the game by putting away a Hunter Fejes setup. San Antonio nearly evened the game late in the period, but Mikhail Berdin went post-to-post and made a pad save to keep the Moose in front 2-1 heading to the third.

The third period saw Berdin steal the show. With San Antonio pressing throughout much of the frame, Berdin made 15 saves in the final stanza to hold the Rampage back. Backstopped by their rookie netminder in the third, the Moose held on for the 2-1 victory.

Quick Hits

Jimmy Oligny played his 300th AHL game, recording an assist in the contest.

Ryan White notched his first multi-goal game of the season, and has five goals in 10 games since returning from injury.

The Moose have won five of their past six road games. What's Next?

The Moose and Rampage go at it again Saturday evening in a 7 p.m. CT matchup. Tune into the contest on moosehockey.com/listenlive, the Moose App and streaming live on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.