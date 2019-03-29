Defenseman Josh Brook to Join the Laval Rocket

March 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





Brook, 19, will make his professional debut after a brilliant four-year Junior career, sporting Warriors colours from 2015-16 to 2018-19. Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round, 56th overall at the 2017 NHL Draft, Brook suited up for 204 regular season games with Moose Jaw, registering 31 goals and 126 assists, good for 157 career points. Brook added 21 points (4 goals, 17 assists) in 35 playoff contests.

The electrifying 6-foot-1, 188-pound defenseman enjoyed a memorable 2018-19 campaign, establishing himself as one of the top defensemen in Canada's Junior ranks. He set career highs in all three major offensive categories with 16 goals, 59 assists and 75 points. Brook's impressive point total ranked second among Canadian Hockey League (CHL) blueliners. His success didn't go unnoticed, and eventually led to an opportunity to play for Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. There, he collected two assists and finished the tournament with a plus-7 -differential in five games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.