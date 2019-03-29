Hogs Add Pair of Standout Forwards from WHL's Red Deer

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today reassigned forward Brandon Hagel to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs from the Western Hockey League's Red Deer Rebels. In addition, Rockford has signed forward Reese Johnson to an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO).

Hagel, 20, recently completed his fourth consecutive season in the WHL with Red Deer, posting a career-high 102 points (41g, 61a) with 80 penalty minutes in 66 games as an alternate captain for the Rebels. He ranked among the WHL's top 10 skaters in shots, scoring, goals, assists and plus/minus, including finishing third in shots (325), fourth in points, sixth in assists, eighth in goals and ninth with his +42 rating. The forward helped Red Deer clinch a Wild Card berth in the postseason with a 33-29-4-2 record, before logging six points (4g, 2a) in four playoff games. At the time of the Rebels elimination from the postseason, he was second among all WHL skaters in both playoff points and goals for Red Deer.

Overall, the Morinville, Alberta native posted a better than point-per-game average in the WHL with 279 career points (103g, 176a) in 259 games with the Rebels. He helped lead Red Deer to the playoffs in each of his four seasons with the team and served as an alternate captain for each of the last two campaigns. Hagel also caps his WHL tenure with 30 points in 33 playoff contests in the WHL.

Johnson, 20, finished his fifth straight season with Red Deer, skating alongside Hagel and posting 53 points (27g, 26a) and 71 penalty minutes in 67 games as captain of the Rebels. He set career-high marks in goals, assists, points and PIMs, and his +15 rating was 17 points better than any of his previous regular-season marks during his time with Red Deer. The forward also finished third among Rebels skaters with 17 power-play points (7g, 10a), and led all team forwards by winning 65.3 percent of his faceoffs.

Overall, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has combined for 100 points (55g, 45a) in 187 career WHL games with Red Deer. Johnson has also logged three goals and five assists in 15 postseason contests for the Rebels, including tallying a career-best six points (2g, 4a) in five playoff games during the 2017-18 postseason.

