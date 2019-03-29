Condors Clinch Playoff Berth; Playoff Passes on Sale
March 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have clinched a spot in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. Playoff passes are on sale now or by calling 324-PUCK (7825). The Playoff Pass freezes your ticket price for every round, saves money off box office pricing, and guarantees your seating location for the entire postseason run.
Condors365 Members and Playoff Pass holders are invited to pick up their 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs tickets on Wednesday, April 3 at 5 p.m. at Rabobank Arena. The Condors are in Manitoba to take on the Moose and the game will be shown on the videoboard with limited concessions available.
PLAYOFF PASS
Pay as we play and freeze your ticket price (starting at $16) for all games in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs
Guarantee your seat location for every home game in every round
Save money off box office pricing
Never A Wasted Playoff ticket - can't make a game? Use the ticket for another game in the playoffs or October!
Purchase a 2019-20 Ticket Plan and receive free playoff tickets The Condors have nine games remaining in the regular season and are currently six points atop the Pacific Division. Playoffs will begin the week of April 15.
