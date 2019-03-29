Red Wings Recall Chelios and Frk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have recalled defenseman Jake Chelios and forward Martin Frk from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Chelios, 28, ties for third among Griffins defensemen in scoring with 14 points (1-13 - 14) and places second overall on the team with a plus-17 rating in 59 games this season. Signed by Detroit as a free agent on July 1, 2018, Chelios has skated in 294 AHL games since 2013-14 with Chicago (2013-15), Charlotte (2015-18) and Grand Rapids, posting 107 points (17-90 - 107) and 197 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenseman spent ECHL stints with the Toledo Walleye and Kalamazoo Wings between 2013-15, combining for five points (2-3 - 5) in 15 games.

Should he debut with Detroit, Chelios will become the 179th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL as well as the 100th player in franchise history to make his NHL debut after playing for Grand Rapids.

Born in Chicago and raised in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Chelios played four seasons at Michigan State University from 2010-14 prior to turning pro. In 154 games, he totaled 54 points (17-37 - 54) and 195 PIM and was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention as a senior after leading the Spartans defensemen with 21 points (2-19 - 21).

Chelios is the son of Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios.

Frk, 25, has split the season between Grand Rapids and Detroit. Beginning the campaign with the Red Wings, he recorded five points (1-4 - 5) and two PIM while averaging 8:24 of ice time in 25 appearances. Assigned to Grand Rapids on Feb. 14, Frk ties for second on the Griffins with 13 points (4-9 - 13) and leads the team with a plus-12 rating in 10 games during that span. He has accumulated nine points (3-6 - 9) during his six-game point streak, which is one off his AHL career high.

A 6-foot-1, 205-pound winger, Frk has totaled 131 points (67-64 - 131) and 191 PIM in 224 regular season contests with the Griffins since 2013. His 25 career power play goals tie for third on the franchise's all-time list. Frk netted the Calder Cup-clinching goal in the third period of Game 6 of the 2017 Finals against Syracuse and has contributed 21 points (6-15 - 21) in 26 postseason tilts.

Detroit's first selection, 49th overall, in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Frk has skated in 93 games with the Red Wings the last two seasons, tallying 30 points (12-18 - 30) and 16 PIM. Frk made his NHL debut with the Carolina Hurricanes at the beginning of the 2016-17 campaign - becoming the 156th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted on Oct. 18 at Edmonton - and played in a total of two games.

A native of Pelhrimov, Czech Republic, Frk skated with the QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads from 2010-13 and capped his junior career by helping the club claim the Memorial Cup in 2013. ï»¿ï»¿ï»¿ After finishing their season-high six-game road trip with a 5-1 record, the Griffins return to Van Andel Arena tonight to host the Central Division-leading Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m.

