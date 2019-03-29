Roadrunners Playoff Push Continues this Weekend at Tucson Arena

March 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, continue their push for a Pacific Division Playoff spot this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Tucson Arena against the Colorado Eagles.

Friday night is a Roadrunners key chain giveaway courtesy of Arizona Mobile Lock and Key for the first 1,500 fans. The series opener is also the third and final Ladies Night presented by Genesis OBGYN of the season.

Saturday evening will be Autism Awareness Night presented by Concord General Contracting with the team donning specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game. Fan groups of four (4) or more interested in attending the contest are also encouraged to take advantaged of a Dusty's Family Value Pack, which contains four (4) tickets and a $20 food voucher for just $99, a $37 savings. Purchase yours today.

Roadrunners Season Ticket Memberships

The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and a replica Roadrunners Kachina sweater (one per account) for the 2019-20 season! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.

On-The-Ice

The 30-23-5-2 Tucson Roadrunners now sit four points out of a Pacific Division playoff spot with a chance to catch Colorado this weekend. Forward Michael Chaput recorded three goals for the team last week, upping his total with the Roadrunners to eight points in eight games since coming aboard in early March.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.