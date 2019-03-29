Marlies Set for Clash with Comets

The Toronto Marlies will be looking to get back in the win column tonight when they take on the Utica Comets for a Friday night clash.

The Marlies suffered back-to-back losses to the Rochester Americans last weekend, falling to 35-22-7-4 on the season. Despite the losses, the Marlies have a firm hold on third place in the North Division with 81 points. The Comets will also be looking to bounce back tonight after dropping their last contest against the Syracuse Crunch. The Comets are currently out of playoff contention, but it's not out of reach just yet as only six points separate them and the fourth place Belleville Senators.

These two teams last met back in January when the Marlies evened up the season series 2-2 following a 6-3 win on home ice. After tonight they'll meet once more this season.

Players to watch: Jeremy Bracco sits first in league scoring with 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists) in 67 games. He has recorded a point (3-10-13) in eight consecutive games and has 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in his last 21 games. Chris Mueller has points (10-9-19) in 12 consecutive games, currently the longest point-streak in the league.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

35-22-7-4 Overall Record 31-29-6-2

2-2-0-0 Head To Head 2-2-0-0

Loss 2 Streak Loss 1

229 Goals For 201

223 Goals Against 233

22.7% Power Play Percentage 18.0%

81.6% Penalty Kill Percentage 80.2%

C. Mueller (29) Leading Goal Scorer R.Boucher (28)

J. Bracco (72) Leading Points Scorer R.Boucher (57)

M. Hutchinson (15) Wins Leader M. Mazanec (7)

