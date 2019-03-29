Monsters Top Phantoms 6-3 in Season-Best Fourth Straight Win
March 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in front of 10,278 fans on Friday at The Q by a final score of 6-3. With the win, the Monsters moved to 34-26-7-1 overall this season and with 76 points currently occupy fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings and the division's final playoff spot with eight games remaining in the regular season.
Zac Dalpe opened the scoring 3:29 into the first period with his 27th goal of the season off assists from Dillon Simpson and Adam Clendening. Bryon Froese scored 36 seconds later to tie the game at 1-1 before Carsen Twarysnki pushed the score to 2-1 in favor of Lehigh Valley just over the 16 minute mark in the opening frame. Dalpe scored his second goal of the night with 58 seconds left to play in the first period after tipping in a shot from Clendening to send the teams into the first intermission tied 2-2.
Dalpe completed his second hat trick of the season 5:28 into the middle frame again off assists from Clendening and Simpson to give Cleveland the 3-2 lead. Kevin Stenlund scored his 14th goal of the season with an assist from Mark Letestu a little over eight minutes later to bring the score to 4-2 for the Monsters. Colin McDonald brought it back to a one-goal game 15:20 in the second period, but Brett Gallant secured the Monsters' lead by a pair to make it 5-3 off assists from Sam Vigneault and Doyle Somerby less than a minute later.
Derek Barach scored his second goal of the season and first professional tally at The Q 3:45 into the third period with helpers from Dalpe and Kole Sherwood to bring the final score to 6-3.
Brad Thiessen had 26 stops for his third consecutive win to improve to 9-5-2-1 this season while Mike McKenna had 35 saves in the losing effort to move to 7-7-0-0 .
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday rematch vs. the Phantoms with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
