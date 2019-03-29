Griffins Bring up Crawford from Toledo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday recalled defenseman Marcus Crawford from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

??Crawford, 21, has appeared in five games with the Griffins and tallied 11 shots while making his AHL debut this season.

??A 5-foot-11, 196-pound blueliner, Crawford has skated in 48 games with the Walleye during his rookie campaign and places second among team defensemen in scoring with 26 points (3-23-26) while posting a plus-six rating and 26 penalty minutes.

???Before turning professional, Crawford played four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit, totaling 149 points (23-126-149) and 174 PIM in 252 outings from 2014-18. During the 2017-18 campaign, the Ajax, Ontario, native ranked sixth among league defensemen with 53 points (13-40-53) while posting career highs in points, goals, assists and games played (68).

??After finishing their season-high six-game road trip with a 5-1 record, the Griffins return to Van Andel Arena tonight to host the Central Division-leading Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m.

