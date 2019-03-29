Colorado Avalanche Signs Forward Shane Bowers

March 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Shane Bowers to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2019-20 season. Bowers will report to the Avalanche's American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, on an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO).

Acquired by the Avalanche in a trade on Nov. 5, 2017, Bowers, 19, was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native just concluded his sophomore season with Boston University, where he finished fourth on the team with 21 points (11g, 10a) and ranked third in goals. He finished his college career with 53 points (28g, 25a) in 77 NCAA outings.

As a freshman in 2017-18, Bowers was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team after leading all conference freshmen in scoring with 32 points (17g, 15a) in 40 games. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound center had a team-best +16 plus/minus rating and tied for the lead in game-winning goals (4), earning Hockey East Honorable Mention All-Star honors.

Prior to his collegiate career, Bowers spent two seasons with the United States Hockey League's Waterloo Blackhawks from 2015-17, compiling 84 points (37g, 47a) in 116 career contests and five points (2g, 3a) in 15 career postseason outings. He was named to the All-USHL Third Team in his second season with Waterloo in 2016-17.

Internationally, Bowers represented his country at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship in British Columbia, finishing with two points (0g, 2a) in five games. He also played for Canada at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, skating in five contests.

