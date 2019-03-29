Sound Tigers Sign Wahlstrom to Amateur Tryout Agreement

March 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that Oliver Wahlstrom has agreed to terms on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO). He signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Islanders yesterday, which begins in 2019-20.

Wahlstrom, a 6'1, 207-pound forward, played this past season at Boston College, scoring 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 36 games.

The Quincy, Mass. native was a member of the United States National Team Development Program, playing in the USHL during the 2017-18 season. He scored 45 points (22 goals and 23 assists) in 26 games, ranking second on the team in both goals and points, while leading the USHL with a plus-30 rating.

Internationally, Wahlstrom played on Team USA at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship. He scored four points (two goals and two assists) in seven games, helping Team USA capture a silver medal. He also played in two IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championships, helping Team USA win gold in 2017 and silver in 2018.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers host the Charlotte Checkers at 7 p.m. tomorrow night to conclude their eight-game season series. The contest will air across the Sound Tigers Radio Network, and may be viewed live via AHLTV. Pre-game coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. from Webster Bank Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.