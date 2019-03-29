Berdin Leads Moose Past Chimuelos

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Ryan White scored twice and Mikhail Berdin made 27 saves to lead the Manitoba Moose (34-28-6) to a 2-1 win over Los Chimuelos de San Antonio (27-35-7) on Friday night in front of 8,131 fans at the AT&T Center.

Klim Kostin scored the only goal for San Antonio to open the scoring, while Jared Coreau made 26 saves in a losing effort.

Kostin gave Los Chimuelos a 1-0 lead at 10:42 of the first period. On an odd-man rush, Kostin tried to feed a pass across the front of the Manitoba net. The pass was blocked by a sliding Peter Stoykewych but bounced right back to Kostin. With Berdin leaning the wrong way, Kostin slid the puck into an open net for his ninth of the season.

With an assist on the play, Joey LaLeggia has three goals and 11 points in his last 13 games.

White tied the game for the Moose at 4:54 of the second period, taking a Jansen Harkins pass in the left circle and beating Coreau over the shoulder for his fourth of the season. At 11:15 of the second, White struck again. Cam Maclise fired a shot from the high slot that was stopped by Coreau. When Hunter Fejes tried to finish the rebound, the puck rolled off his stick but came right to White at the left post for a tap-in and a 2-1 Moose lead.

Los Chimuelos nearly tied the game late in the second period when a Moose turnover in their own end became a back-door one-timer for Kostin. Kostin was denied by Berdin, who stretched out with his left pad for a desperation save.

Berdin stopped all 15 shots he faced in the third period, including several point-blank chances for Kostin. Jake Walman beat Berdin with a wrist shot from the blue line late, but the shot rang the crossbar.

Jordan Nolan was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct following an altercation with Stoykewych late in the first period that led to a fight between Nolan and JC Lipon.

The Rampage finish the season 3-2-0 as Los Chimuelos. They are winless in their last ten, going 0-9-1 for their longest winless skid of the season. San Antonio has scored first in three straight games, but has not earned a point in the standings, totaling ten goals in their last eight contests.

The Rampage and the Manitoba Moose meet again at the AT&T Center on Saturday for a 7 p.m. CT puck-drop, their final meeting of the season. The game is available on the Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Kostin (9)

Jared Coreau: 26 saves on 28 shots

Power Play: 0-for-3

Penalty Kill: 3-for-3

THREE STARS:

Ryan White - MAN

Mikhail Berdin - MAN

Klim Kostin - SA

