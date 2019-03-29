Pucks & Paws, Wizard Night Set for this Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs continue their push for the Calder Cup playoffs with pivotal divisional matchups against the Grand Rapids Griffins and Chicago Wolves this weekend at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Saturday is Pucks and Paws night, presented by Riverside Dental Center, with the Hogs' annual wiener dog race, and Sunday is Wizard Night with the team's annual postgame jersey auction, presented by Insurance King.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30 vs. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS

Time: Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Dog Leash Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs dog leash, courtesy of Riverside Dental.

Pet Item Drive: Fans who donate pet cleaning supplies or pet food at the entrance of the arena on Saturday will receive two free upper-sideline ticket vouchers to the IceHogs' home game next Tuesday, April 2 vs. the San Antonio Rampage.

Donations can be made at any entrance to the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Pucks and Paws Night: Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game for the sixth annual Pucks and Paws contest, presented by Riverside Dental Center. Seating for fans with their pups will be in sections 201 and 202.

The IceHogs will also crown the winner of their season-long dog show during first intermission at Saturday's game. The Hogs have hosted a handful of good boys for their Wednesday Dog Days promotion, and the team will award the top pupper with a gift basket at the game Saturday.

In addition, fans can enter to win several gift baskets on the concourse during the game. Each basket contains a variety of pet care items and can be won by purchasing a raffle ticket for that particular basket. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at a table along the jersey wall.

The night will be capped off with the IceHogs' annual wiener dog race during first intermission. The back-to-back reigning champ, Darby, will put his title on the line against 14 other wiener dogs in a race across the BMO ice.

SUNDAY, MARCH 31 vs. CHICAGO WOLVES

Time: Puck drop is at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Wizard Night: Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite witch or wizard for the IceHogs' Wizard Night. The Hogs will don special wizard-themed jerseys for the contest, which feature Hammy with glasses, a wizard hat, scarf and wand.

The jerseys will be auctioned off immediately following the game via a live auction on the BMO ice. Fans can bid on the specialty game-worn sweaters with proceeds from the auction benefiting the IceHogs Charitable Foundation. After the game, the IceHogs Charitable Foundation will donate a portion of the jersey proceeds to the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

Select jerseys will also be available through an in-game raffle, the DASH mobile platform and IceHogs' online eBay store.

Sunday's contest will also feature wizard-themed activities during intermission.

Guns N Hoses Charity Game: The IceHogs will host their annual Guns N Hoses Charity Hockey Game between local police and fire departments prior to their game on Sunday, March 31. Puck drop for the charity game is 12 p.m. and tickets are just $5. Those who buy tickets to the IceHogs game that night will also receive free admission to the Guns N Hoses Charity Hockey Game.

Illinois Lottery Cup: The 2018-19 Illinois Lottery Cup Series will be determined during Sunday's showdown between the IceHogs and Chicago Wolves. The Hogs lead in the series with six wins and can claim the cup outright with a victory on Sunday.

4 for $44: Four upper-end zone tickets, fountain drinks and hot dogs can be purchased for Sunday's game for just $44. Additional tickets may also be added to the package for just $11 for each ticket.

This family pack can be purchased by calling the Box Office at (815) 968-5222.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at IceHogs.com.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.

