Colorado Eagles React to Passing of Team Physician, Dr. Daniel Jinich

March 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





The Colorado Eagles were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of longtime team physician, Dr. Daniel Jinich on Thursday. Dr. Jinich spent 16 years working with the Eagles players, staff and families and was well loved among those within the organization and throughout Northern Colorado.

"It was absolutely heartbreaking to learn of the passing of a great doctor, a great friend and a great man," said Eagles president and general manager Chris Stewart. "Dr. Jinich was a special person who touched the lives of our players and staff and he will be so deeply missed by all of us with the Colorado Eagles, both past and present. He served as the family physician to dozens of our players, our staff and their children and we have always considered him a vital member of our team. We join with his family in mourning his loss and in remembering the legacy of kindness, humor and wisdom that he leaves behind."

The Colorado Eagles will be honoring Dr. Jinich with a moment of silence prior to the start of the team's next home game on Friday, April 12th.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.