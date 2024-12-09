Wenatchee Wild Pre-Holiday Home Schedule Closes with 3-0 Loss to Everett Sunday

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Sunday's Teddy Bear Toss matchup at Town Toyota Center marked the end of the Wenatchee Wild home schedule ahead of the holidays, but in the end, their efforts never did quite bear the fruit that they hoped they would see.

The Everett Silvertips outdueled the Wild for a 3-0 win in Sunday's Western Hockey League contest, in a game that remained scoreless for more than 35 minutes before Everett broke through for its first goal. The Silvertips posted the game's first eight shots and held a 19-5 advantage after the first period, but were turned away each time. The Wild came out flying in the second with 14 shots to Everett's seven, but with 4:45 left in the period, Shea Busch punched in a second chance after an initial right-wing opportunity from Jesse Heslop.

The Wild stayed within a goal until the 8:17 mark of the third period, when Dominik Rymon blocked a shot high in the Wenatchee offensive zone and chased down the long carom before tossing home a wrist shot in transition from the right faceoff circle. The Wild cleared their cage with just over three minutes to play in hopes of getting on the scoreboard, but Nolan Chastko picked up the last goal of the night and slid it into the empty net from center ice to push the final margin to three goals.

Heslop had the only multi-point game on the evening, with two assists. Raiden LeGall earned his first WHL shutout with 29 saves, while Daniel Hauser had a notable 29-save performance of his own in net for the Wild. The penalty-killing units combined for a perfect finish on five chances as Wenatchee saw an 11-game Teddy Bear Toss winning streak snapped. The win pushed Everett's record to 24-3-2-1 for the season, while Wenatchee closed the evening at 9-15-3-1.

One night after Wild forward Miles Cooper reached a career milestone with his 100 th career WHL appearance, captain Evan Friesen etched his own name into the team history books Sunday with his 200 th game. Only 52 other players had reached that milestone within the Wild organization, whose WHL lineage dates back to 1996.

The Wild play their next four games on the road, starting with a Tuesday evening affair against the Seattle Thunderbirds. The opening puck drop at Accesso Showare Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with live coverage on Newsradio 560 KPQ and WHL Live.

Wenatchee returns to home ice on Saturday, December 28 for Margaritaville Night against the Spokane Chiefs, presented by Riverside Payments. Tickets for that game and all regular-season home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

