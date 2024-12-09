2024 Teddy Bear Toss Shatters 2023 Numbers

Medicine Hat, AB - The numbers have been tallied and the Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce this year's results of the 2024 Medicine Hat News Teddy Bear Toss.

On Saturday, December 7, the Medicine Hat Tigers fell 7-4 to the Edmonton Oil Kings in the annual event. but that did not stop the bears... at 14:07, Liam Ruck ripped his 8th of the season which sent the bears flying!

This year the Tigers collected 2620 Bears and 2258 toques, mitts & socks for four local charities this holiday season, well surpassing last years totals of 2144 Bears and 1409 mitts & socks. The items will be split between the Medicine Hat Health Foundation, the Medicine Hat Women's Shelter, the Santa Claus Fund and the Salvation Army.

The Medicine Hat Tigers would like to thank all of the fans for attending who generously participated in this year's Teddy Bear Toss, as well as the SEAC U15AA Tigers for helping to collect the items from the ice. We couldn't have done this without you and we can't thank-you enough.

Stay tuned to Tigers Social Media for when we will be dropping everything off at those locations.

The Tigers are back in actions Tuesday night in Medicine Hat against the top seeded Saskatoon Blades. You can purchase tickets on Tixx.ca or the Tixx Box Office. OR you can listen on Wild 94.5 or watch the game on CHL.ca.

