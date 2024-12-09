Winterhawks Weekly: Teddy Bear Toss Breaks Records

December 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks split a home series with the Vancouver Giants over the weekend, delivering a dominant 7-2 victory on Saturday before falling 5-2 during Sunday's Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans turned out in full force for the annual Teddy Bear Toss, celebrating Diego Buttazzoni's goal by showering the ice with 16,973 stuffed animals for donation to local charities, setting a Hawks record.

Hot Hawks:

Forward Alex Weiermair recorded his first WHL goal and added two assists for a three-point debut.

Forward Diego Buttazzoni tallied three points (1G, 2A) on Saturday and finished the weekend by scoring the Teddy Bear Toss goal.

Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth posted a seven-point weekend, with six assists in Saturday's victory-the first Winterhawk to achieve the feat since Oliver Bjorkstrand in 2015.

Forward Kyle McDonough continued his hot streak with goals in three consecutive games, including a tally in each of this weekend's matchups.

Captain Kyle Chyzowski notched three points (2G, 1A) over the weekend to maintain his team-leading totals in both goals and points.

Play of the Week:

Buttazzoni unleashed a one-timer from the right circle on Sunday, igniting the Teddy Bear Toss celebration and giving Portland fans a moment to remember.

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 7, Vancouver 2 (Saturday)

Tyson Jugnauth stole the show with six assists, fueling a four-goal second period and propelling the Winterhawks to a commanding win. Alex Weiermair scored his first WHL goal, while Kyle Chyzowski and Diego Buttazzoni each netted two goals. Portland's power play clicked for three goals on five opportunities, and goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták stopped 22 shots in the victory.

Portland 2, Vancouver 5 (Sunday)

Despite Diego Buttazzoni's Teddy Bear Toss goal and another tally from Kyle McDonough, the Winterhawks fell 5-2 in Sunday's rematch. 16, 973 bears were thrown onto the ice, setting a new record for the VMC. Thank you, Hawks fans!

The Week Ahead:

The Winterhawks hit the road for a mid-week clash with the Everett Silvertips on Wednesday, December 11, at Angel of the Winds Arena. Fans can join the watch party at Cartside to cheer on the Hawks. Portland returns to Veterans Memorial Coliseum for two exciting home games: Hawks Version Night on Friday, December 13, at 7:00 p.m. and the Holiday Party on Saturday, December 14, at 6:00 p.m.

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Friday, December 13 - Hawks Version - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, December 14 - Holiday Party - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, December 28 - Family Night - BUY TICKETS

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.