Kraken Prospect Jugnauth Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week

December 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta. - Portland Winterhawks defenceman Tyson Jugnauth has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 8, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

He is the first Winterhawks forward to be named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the 2024-25 season, but both forward Jordan Duguay and goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták have taken home WHL Rookie of the Week honors.

The Seattle Kraken prospect led all WHL skaters with seven assists and a +3 rating in just two games.

Jugnauth made a statement with a historic six-assist effort on Saturday, December 7 in a 7-2 win over the visiting Giants. Vancouver may have scored the first goal of the night, but Jugnauth quickly teed up Tyson Yaremko for the powerplay equalizer. The Giants restored their lead in the middle frame, but less than two minutes later, Jugnauth fed Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski to level the match again- and the Hawks would continue the pile-on from there. Jugnauth was named the game's first star with six helpers and a +4 rating. He's the first Portland defenceman to tally a half-dozen assists in one game and the second WHL blueliner to accomplish the feat since 1996-97. Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Denton Mateychuk last achieved the mark on March 19, 2022.

The 20-year-old added another primary assist the following night on a Diego Buttazzoni powerplay marker, but the Giants would earn some revenge in a 5-2 win.

Jugnauth is in the midst of a remarkable second season with the Winterhawks with six goals and 29 assists for 35 points in 26 games. He currently leads all WHL defenders in assists, points, powerplay assists (19) and shorthanded assists (2). The Kelowna, B.C. product also ranks third in points by a defenceman across the entire CHL.

The 5-foot-11, 171-pound rearguard has 13 goals and 63 assists for 76 points and a +41 rating in 67 regular-season contests with Portland since making his WHL debut one year ago today. Jugnauth also added another four goals and 12 assists in 18 playoff matches to help the Winterhawks reach the 2024 WHL Championship Series.

The Seattle Kraken selected Jugnauth with the 100th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Jugnauth had originally committed to the University of Wisconsin, with his major junior rights moving from Swift Current to Kamloops and, eventually, Portland.

The Blazers traded Jugnauth's rights to Portland on December 7, 2023, with Jugnauth quickly deciding to make the jump to the WHL. He skated in his first WHL game on December 9, 2023, recording two assists in a 7-2 win over Seattle.

The Winterhawks (14-12-2-0) will hit the road to face the league-leading Everett Silvertips (24-3-2-1) in a divisional clash on Wednesday, December 11.

