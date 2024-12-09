Rebels this Week

Red Deer Rebels Teddy Bear Toss

The Red Deer Rebels finished their busy and exhausting four-game, five-night road trip out east with two wins, two losses.

Dec 3 - The Rebels began their trip with a 3-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre. Hunter Mayo scored the game winning goal in the third period and added an assist. Derek Thurston and Samuel Drancak also scored. Kalan Lind had two assists and Chase Wutzke made 41 saves. The win was the 1,100 th in Rebels franchise history.

Dec 4 - A three-goal third period sparked the Rebels to an eventual 5-4 shootout win over the Saskatoon Blades at SaskTel Centre. Beckett Hamilton, Kalan Lind (power play), Hunter Mayo and Derek Thurston scored in regulation time while Jaxon Fuder and Matthew Gard (winner) scored in the five-round shootout. Chase Wutzke made 29 saves in regulation and overtime, and four in the shootout.

Dec 6 - Another slow start proved too much to bounce back from as the Rebels saw their four-game win streak end with a 5-1 loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings at Westoba Place. Hunter Mayo scored his team leading 11th goal of the season on a third period power play.

Dec 7 - The Rebels four-game, five-night eastern road trip ended with a 3-0 loss to the Swift Current Broncos at the InnovationPlex. Chase Wutzke turned in another superb performance with 42 saves and was named the game's second star.

Toque and Teddy Bear Toss

After a quick trip south this Friday, December 13 to visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes, the Rebels return to the Peavey Mart Centrium this Saturday, December 14 to take on the Kamloops Blazers on 'Toque and Teddy Bear Toss Night.' Fans are encouraged to bring toques and other warm clothing items, along with stuffed toys, and toss them onto the ice after the Rebels score their first goal of the game. All items collected will be donated to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau, who will distribute them to those in need this holiday season. Game time Saturday is at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Tickets Alberta and reddeerrebels.com.

Holiday shopping!

The last day to make your online purchase from the Rebels Team Store while guaranteeing delivery before Christmas is Tuesday, December 17. Fans can shop online at reddeerrebels.com, or in-person at the Peavey Mart Centrium during the following hours throughout December...

Dec. 9-13 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (via Rebels office)

Dec. 16-17 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (via Rebels office)

Dec. 20 Noon to 5 p.m. (via Centrium lobby entrance)

Dec. 21 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (via Centrium lobby entrance)

Dec. 27 Noon to end of game

Dec. 30 9 a.m. to end of game

North to Alaska

Rebels forward Jhett Larson has committed to play for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks (NCAA Division I) starting in the 2025-26 season. The 20-year-old from Delisle, Saskatchewan is in his fifth season with the Rebels after being selected in round eight of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. Larson is in his final year of major junior eligibility and becomes the first Rebels player to commit to play NCAA Division I hockey since last month's landmark announcement of NCAA eligibility for CHL players.

The Goal Hunter

After a four-game goal scoring streak, Hunter Mayo is now 5 th on the club's all-time list of goals scored by defencemen with 42. Mayo's 20 career power play goals are good for 4 th place on the club's all-time list for blue liners.

Goals - 1. Dion Phaneuf (64) 2. Mathew Dumba (51) 3. Doug Lynch (49) 4. Darren Van Impe (43) 5. Hunter Mayo (42)

Power Play Goals - 1. Lynch (28) 2. Phaneuf (27) 3. Ross Lupaschuk (21) 4. Mayo (20) 5. Dumba (19)

Weir 250

On December 7 at Brandon, defenceman Jace Weir played his 250 th regular season game with the Rebels. Weir was selected by the Rebels 38 th overall in round two of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. The 20-year-old from Coldstream, BC becomes the 12 th defenceman in Rebels team history to play 250 regular season games with the club.

Little Rebel

Does your youngster want to be a part of the Rebels' Pre-Game ceremonies? CEDA, TBS Source for Sports and DQ are making it possible for them to become a "Little Rebel." If your son or daughter is between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, and plays hockey or ringette, head down to TBS Source for Sports to enter their name to become the "Little Rebel" for an upcoming game!

DQ Birthday Package

The DQ Birthday Package is a great way to celebrate your son or daughters' birthday with the Red Deer Rebels and Woolly Bully. Visit the Rebels' Office, or online at reddeerrebels.com for more information.

