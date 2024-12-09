Huet to Represent Switzerland at 2025 World Juniors in Ottawa

Regina, Sask. - Regina Pats goaltender Ewan Huet has been invited to Switzerland's 2025 World Junior Selection Camp. Their camp gets underway in Brockville, Ontario this week in preparation for their first pre-tournament game in Ottawa on December 19.

Switzerland announced their camp roster on December 6, with Huet being one of three goaltenders listed. Switzerland will cut down to 22 players before their round-robin play beings on December 26. Switzerland will play in Group B with the following schedule: Thursday, December 26 vs. Czechia Friday, December 27 vs. Slovakia Sunday, December 29 vs. Sweden Tuesday, December 31 vs. Kazakhstan

Huet made one appearance at last year's tournament where he allowed seven goals on 30 shots in relief against the United States on Dec. 28. The 19-year-old is the only returning goaltender among the three netminders named to the Swiss roster ahead of the tournament. Huet will depart Regina on Thursday. 2008-born goaltender Drake Mooney will be called up in his absence.

2025 IIHF World Junior Championship will take place Dec. 26, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025, in Ottawa. In the preliminary round, Canada, the United States, Finland, Latvia and Germany will compete in Group A at Canadian Tire Centre. Sweden, Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland and Kazakhstan will form Group B and play at TD Place.

The opening day of the tournament will feature Sweden playing Slovakia at 11 a.m. CST, the United States facing Germany at 1:30 p.m. CST, Czechia battling Switzerland at 4 p.m. CST and Canada taking on Finland at 6:30 p.m. CST.

The relegation game and quarterfinals will take place on Jan. 2, before the tournament shifts exclusively to Canadian Tire Centre for the semifinals on Jan. 4 and medal games on Jan. 5.

All 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship games will be broadcast on TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada.

