Rev up Your New Year with the Winterhawks and Toyota
December 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Get ready to ring in 2025 in style-Winterhawks style! We're bringing the excitement both on and off the ice at our special New Year's Eve game on December 31, featuring a Toyota Camry Hybrid Giveaway that could make you the proud owner of a brand-new ride!
How It Works
Starting December 2, 2024 secure your spot at our 5:00 p.m. New Year's Eve game by purchasing a ticket. After your purchase, you'll receive an email with a link to the sweepstakes form. Be sure to complete and submit the form by 7:31 p.m. PST on December 31 to enter for a chance to be one of 12 semifinalists.
Semifinalists will be announced during the game and invited onto the ice for the thrilling grand prize drawing. Will you be the one driving away in a shiny new Toyota Camry?
Eligibility Requirements
To enter, participants must:
Be 21 years or older as of December 31, 2024.
Hold a valid Oregon or Washington driver's license with active automobile insurance.
Be a legal resident of Oregon or Southwest Washington
(Note: Employees, affiliates, and their families associated with the Winterhawks, WHL, or Toyota are not eligible to participate.) NO PURCHASE NECESSARY, visit Toyota New Year's Eve Party for alternative method of entry and rules.)
Congratulations to Last Year's Winner!
A big shoutout to Cynthia "Cindy" Geiger for kicking off 2024 in the driver's seat of a brand-new Toyota! Will you be next?
The Fun Doesn't Stop There!
This family-friendly evening kicks off with a 5:00 p.m. puck drop-perfect for fans of all ages. After the game, lace up your skates and join the Winterhawks players for a post-game skating session on the Moda Center ice.
At 9:00 p.m. (midnight EST), we'll light up the arena with a cash balloon drop, letting you ring in the New Year a little early with some extra excitement!
