In the Chutes: Dec 9

December 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Each and every week we'll be updating our fans and stakeholders with events happening in and around the organization from events happening into the community along with highlights from past games from the previous week to keep you up to date with everything that is the Swift Current Broncos.

PROMOTIONS & EVENTS

Next Home Games:

Saturday, Dec, 28th vs Prince Albert Raiders (Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks Game)

For the third season in a row, the Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks will make their way to InnovationPlex as they play host to the Prince Albert Raiders at 'Pond' for one night only.

There will be a seeded 50/50 pot starting at $5000 you can buy tickets right now HERE.

There is Slough Shark merchandise available now at the Stable but there will be more available on game day, they will be in limited quantities so buying a ticket to the game will give fans the best opportunity to get the latest in all things Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks.

The Slough Shark jerseys will be auctioned off online and more details will come available prior to puck drop on December 28.

Monday, December 30th vs Brandon Wheat Kings (Four Broncos Memorial Game)

The Broncos will play host the Brandon Wheat Kings in the annual Four Broncos Memorial. The only four retired numbers hanging from the rafter at InnovationPlex represent the four players that lost their lives on December 30, 1986; Trent Kresse (#8), Scott Kruger (#9), Brent Ruff (#11) and Chris Mantyka (#22).

2000 commemorative pins will be handed out at the doors for those attending along with a video tribute and a moment of silence prior to puck-drop.

Last Minute Holiday Specials: As the Holidays get closer and closer, the Stable is offering some great deals for the that perfect someone under the tree this season as our Twelve Days of Christmas is underway.

Broncos raise $900 in Season Ticket Drive in Partnership with the Southwest Facility Foundation:

The Swift Current Broncos finished their season ticket drive this week with the goal of reaching 1,700 season ticket members by December 7th while raising funds for the Southwest Facility Foundation. The Broncos now have 1,556 season ticket members The Broncos will donate $900 to the Southwest Facility Foundation for each new season ticket membership sold through the campaign.

Buy Broncos Single Game Tickets: Individual tickets for the 2024-2025 regular season are available for $26.50 at the gate or $23.00 in advanced ticket pricing while Youth pricing (3-17) are $13.25 at the gate and $11.50 for advanced tickets.

Advanced ticket prices are only available IN-STORE ONLY and up to the day BEFORE the specified Broncos Home Game date.

Purchase your tickets HERE.

Ticket Specials All Season: Purchase a number of ticket specials that fit your family's needs for an entertaining night out at an upcoming Broncos Home Game. All ticket specials must be purchased in The Stable by 6pm on game day.

Family Night Out - $79

2 Adult Tickets

2 Youth Tickets

4 Hotdogs or Hamburgers

4 Pops or Water

Advanced Family Pack - $55

2 Adult Tickets

2 Youth Tickets

Friday 4 Pack - $99

4 Adult Tickets

4 Hotdogs

4 Alcoholic Beverages

*Only valid for Friday game nights*

Pizza Hut Birthday Party Package: Come celebrate your birthday with the Swift Current Broncos with three different birthday party packages

Contact Us by Phone: 306-773-1509 ext. 1 or e-mail: [email protected]

Great North 7th Player: Bronco fans, do you want your little one to be the Great North Wellhead and Frac 7th Player at a Broncos home game? Head on down to The Stable to sign up for the draw.

SCORES & MORE

Wednesday, December 4 - vs Medicine Hat Tigers 4-3 L: Despite taking a 3-0 lead at home. The Medicine Hat Tigers would rally for four unanswered goals including the game winning goal from Gavin McKenna with just 16.3 second left in regulation for the win. Clarke Caswell, Rylan Gould & Luke Mistelbacher scored in the loss for Swift Current.

Friday, December 6 - @ Moose Jaw Warriors 3-2 W: Rylan Gould scored two power play goals, while Dawson Gerwing scored the game winner late in the second period. Helping the Broncos snap a five game losing streak to the Warriors Friday in Moose Jaw. Broncos goaltender Joey Rocha made 28 saves for his 6th win of the season.

Saturday, December 7th - vs Red Deer Rebels 3-0 W: Connor Gabriel scored the Teddy Bear Toss Goal just 2:31 into the game to bring many bears down to the ice while Clarke Caswell & Dawson Gerwing all pitched in with tallies while goaltender Reid Dyck notched his league leading 2nd shutout of the season in the win closing out the Broncos final home game before the holiday break.

COMING UP

Saturday, December 14 @ Edmonton Oil Kings: Swift Current kicks off their longest road-trip so far this season through the Central Division, facing an Edmonton squad that they defeated back at InnovationPlex on November 9th. It's the second of four meetings between the Oil Kings and Broncos.

Sunday, December 15 @ Calgary Hitmen: It's the second meeting of the season between the Broncos and Hitmen, first trip to the Scotiabank Saddledome for Swift Current this season. Broncos took the opener of the season series at home October 9th by a 4-1 count.

Tuesday, December 17 @ Red Deer Rebels: After the Broncos shutout the Rebels on December 7th, they'll look for their second straight win against Red Deer on Tuesday.

Practice Schedule:

Tuesday, December 10th - 10 AM - 12:30 (InnovationPlex)

Wednesday, December 11th - 10 AM - 12:30 (InnovationPlex)

Thursday, December 12th - 10 AM - 12:30 (InnovationPlex)

Friday, December 13th - 10 AM - 12:30 (InnovationPlex)

Saturday, December 14th - Game @ Edmonton Oil Kings @ 8 PM

Sunday, December 15th - Game @ Calgary Hitmen @ 5 PM

Monday December 16th - OFF

Tuesday December 17th - Game @ Red Deer Rebels 8 PM

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.