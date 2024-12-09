Pats Host RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night on December 28 for Children's Miracle Network

December 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats hockey club, in partnership with the Western Hockey League, is excited to announce the details for their RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network on December 28, 2024, against the Saskatoon Blades.

RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network debuted during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season - a charitable initiative driven by RE/MAX in partnership with Paramount Global, the parent company of global kids and family brand Nickelodeon.

The first two seasons of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network have raised nearly $300,000 with funds supporting local children's hospital foundations in Western Canada, including the BC Children's Hospital, Stollery Children's Hospital, Alberta Children's Hospital, Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, and Children's Hospital of Manitoba.

On December 28, the Pats' game against the Saskatoon Blades will be themed around the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the team will wear special jerseys.

The Pats' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme night will include special branded digital content and in-game activations. As part of this special game night, fully themed jerseys will be auctioned online, with net proceeds going to Children's Miracle Network. Winning bidders will participate in player exchanges. Details will be announced closer to the game date.

The funds raised through Children's Miracle Network programs go directly to local children's hospital foundations. Powered by donor support, Canada's children's hospitals are providing the best care to children and their families through groundbreaking research and discovery, life-changing innovations, and healing environments that make the hospital experience less overwhelming for families.

RE/MAX has partnered with Children's Miracle Network for over 30 years.

"The WHL is thrilled to launch the third season of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "Alongside the WHL's longest standing corporate sponsor, RE/MAX, we are pleased to support Children's Miracle Network and generate important funds for children's hospitals across Western Canada. RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network has become a highlight for WHL fans."

