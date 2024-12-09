Tigers Forward Liam Ruck Named WHL Rookie of the Year

December 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers forward Liam Ruck has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 8, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 16-year-old led all rookies with three goals and one assist for four points and a +5 rating in three games.

Ruck kicked off the week with his first multi-goal game at the WHL level on December 4. With the Swift Current Broncos leading the Tigers 3-0 midway through the second period, the young winger sparked a comeback by tapping in a sneaky Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll feed on the powerplay. He'd pull off a near-identical goal early in the final frame, courtesy of a primary assist from his twin brother, Markus. Tigers captain Oasiz Wiesblatt would find the equalizer less than three minutes later and superstar Gavin McKenna went on to net the eventual game-winner with just 16 seconds remaining. Ruck was named third star of the night as Medicine Hat recorded a third straight victory.

While he was held off the scoresheet in a narrow loss to Lethbridge on December 6, Ruck tallied another multipoint night on December 8 against the visiting Oil Kings. Edmonton jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Ruck got the Tabbies on the board again with a wicked shot from the slot late in the first period. That marked the first of three Medicine Hat goals in under five minutes to close out the frame. In the second, Ruck served up a primary assist on a Gordon-Carroll goal as the pair barreled down the ice on a two-on-one. The Oil Kings would come back for a 7-4 victory, though Ruck would snag first-star honours with his two-point performance.

The 5-foot-11, 176-pound winger has eight goals (including one game-winner) and five assists for 13 points and a +7 rating through 23 games this season. He's tied for fifth in goals among all first-year WHL players.

Medicine Hat selected Ruck with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

He burst onto the scene with a goal and an assist in his WHL debut, an 8-0 win against the Regina Pats, on November 22, 2023. Ruck appeared in three regular-season games and one playoff match in the 2023-24 season.

On the international stage, Ruck is coming off of a gold-medal win with Canada White (along with Markus) at the 2024 World U17 Prospects Challenge in Sarnia, Ont. In November. He put up four assists in five contests at the tournament.

The Ruck brothers are eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

The Central Division-leading Tigers (16-13-1-0) are back at home to host the Eastern Conference-leading Saskatoon Blades (17-6-2-2) on Tuesday, December 10.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.