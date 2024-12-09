December 9 - Canes Chatter

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes welcome the Eastern Conference leading Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday at 7:00pm before hosting the Red Deer Rebels on Friday at 7:00pm and the Medicine Hat Tigers on Sunday at 6:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/3ZbBNvA.

Party Deck Auction: The Hurricanes are holding a Party Deck Auction for the Sunday, December 15th game against the Medicine Hat Tigers at 6:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The auction will close TODAY at 3:00pm MT. Bid today: https://www.32auctions.com/canespartydeck

Lethbridge Transit Holiday Bus: On Friday, the Lethbridge Transit Holiday Bus will be on site for the 'Canes game collecting donations for the Christmas Hope Campaign. They will be accepting non-perishable food items, toys and cash donations. The bus will be parked out front of the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Ugly Christmas Sweater / Santa Night: The Hurricanes will host the Tigers on Sunday, December 15th at 6:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The game will be the 'Canes annual Ugly Christmas Sweater night while Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance to visit with fans and take photos.

Post-Game Paint: After the game on Sunday against Medicine Hat, the Hurricanes will host a 'Paint The Ice' event. Fans are encouraged to come on the ice following the game and help paint the VisitLethbridge.com Arena ice surface. Paint supplies will be provided.

Second Half Season Ticket: The Hurricanes are offering a Second Half Season Ticket for the final 17 regular season games during the 2024-2025 season starting January 3rd until the end of the regular season, not including playoffs. The Second Half Season Ticket will come with a parking pass (conditions apply) for the remainder of the season along with access to Loyalty Pricing for 2025-2026 Season Tickets. Ticket prices begin with an Adult Pass for $345 (including taxes and fees) and a Youth Pass for $200 (including taxes and fees). Second Half Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre.

Christmas Pack: The Hurricanes will once again be offering a Christmas Pack this holiday season. Purchase the Christmas Pack for $49.00 plus GST and receive two ticket vouchers to a game and a $20 Gift Card to the Hurricanes store Top Shelf! Visit the Hurricanes Office at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena to purchase.

Christmas Hours: The Lethbridge Hurricanes Office located at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena will be closed from Monday, December 16th until January 2nd, 2025. The office will re-open on Thursday, January 2nd from 9:00am until 4:30pm. The hours will also impact the Hurricanes team store Top Shelf.

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player for a game this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

PURE Casino Lethbridge: The PURE Casino Lethbridge Community Corner is proud to provide 20 tickets to each Hurricanes game this season for non-profit organizations in Lethbridge and surrounding area. To find out more, visit: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/purecasinolethbridgecommunitycorner/.

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

Tuesday, December 3rd - vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (5-3 Win): The Hurricanes ended a six-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 5-3 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Logan Wormald scored twice, including the game-winning goal, while Hayden Pakkala, Noah Chadwick and Brayden Yager scored in the win. Yager and netminder Jackson Unger made their 'Canes debut in the win.

Friday, December 6th - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (4-3 Win): Lethbridge earned their second-straight win downing the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-3 on Friday night. Leo Braillard scored twice, including the Teddy Bear Toss goal, while Noah Chadwick and Logan Wormald scored the others; Jackson Unger made 32-saves in the victory. Lethbridge improved to 10-2-1-0 at home this season.

Wednesday, December 11th - vs. Saskatoon Blades (7:00pm MT): The Hurricanes continue a four-game homestand on Wednesday as they welcome the Saskatoon Blades for the first time this season. Lethbridge is 0-1-0-0 against Saskatoon this season having dropped a 4-1 decision on the road on November 29th.

Friday, December 13th - vs. Red Deer Rebels (7:00pm MT): The 'Canes will open a three-in-three weekend on Friday as they welcome the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00pm to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Lethbridge has posted a 2-1-0-0 record against Red Deer so far this season while going 1-0-0-0 at home against the Rebels.

Saturday, December 14th - at Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm MT): Lethbridge makes their first of four visits to Medicine Hat to face the Tigers on Saturday at 7:00pm at Co-op Place. The Hurricanes are 2-0-0-0 against the Tigers this season having outscored them 11-9 in the two games so far.

Sunday, December 15th - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (6:00pm MT): The Hurricanes will end a three-in-three weekend as they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers in the final game before the Christmas break. Lethbridge has posted a 2-0-0-0 record against Medicine Hat at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The 'Canes will play their last game before the 11-day holiday break.

