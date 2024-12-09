LeGall Pitches Shutout in Wenatchee, Tips Win 3-0

December 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips spoiled the Wenatchee Wild's Teddy Bear Toss game, as Raiden LeGall stopped all 29 shots in a 3-0 win Sunday afternoon at Town Toyota Center.

Shea Busch gave the Silvertips a 1-0 lead 15:15 into the second period, crashing the net and redirecting a Jesse Heslop shot to the crease for his second of the year in his second WHL game.

Dominik Rymon converted a defensive block into an offensive breakaway, shelving a wrister past Daniel Hauser to put the Silvertips up two 8:17 into the third period.

In desperate efforts to get on the board for their Teddy Bear Toss game, the Wild pulled Hauser for the extra skater with 3:10 left in the game. LeGall and the Silvertips clamped down defensively, with Nolan Chastko burying an empty netter with seven seconds left in regulation for a 3-0 final.

LeGall improved to 4-0-0 with the win, his first WHL shutout. The Silvertips are now 24-3-2-1, sitting atop the WHL.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.