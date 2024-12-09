LeGall Pitches Shutout in Wenatchee, Tips Win 3-0
December 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips spoiled the Wenatchee Wild's Teddy Bear Toss game, as Raiden LeGall stopped all 29 shots in a 3-0 win Sunday afternoon at Town Toyota Center.
Shea Busch gave the Silvertips a 1-0 lead 15:15 into the second period, crashing the net and redirecting a Jesse Heslop shot to the crease for his second of the year in his second WHL game.
Dominik Rymon converted a defensive block into an offensive breakaway, shelving a wrister past Daniel Hauser to put the Silvertips up two 8:17 into the third period.
In desperate efforts to get on the board for their Teddy Bear Toss game, the Wild pulled Hauser for the extra skater with 3:10 left in the game. LeGall and the Silvertips clamped down defensively, with Nolan Chastko burying an empty netter with seven seconds left in regulation for a 3-0 final.
LeGall improved to 4-0-0 with the win, his first WHL shutout. The Silvertips are now 24-3-2-1, sitting atop the WHL.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2024
- Kraken Prospect Jugnauth Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week - Portland Winterhawks
- Raiden LeGall Named WHL Goalie of the Week - Everett Silvertips
- Tigers Forward Liam Ruck Named WHL Rookie of the Year - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- This Kraken Defensive Prospect Just Put up Six Assists in One Game - WHL
- LeGall Pitches Shutout in Wenatchee, Tips Win 3-0 - Everett Silvertips
- Pats Host RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night on December 28 for Children's Miracle Network - Regina Pats
- December 9 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Winterhawks Weekly: Teddy Bear Toss Breaks Records - Portland Winterhawks
- Titlbach Hat-Trick Leads Way as G-Men Top Hawks 5-2 on Sunday - Vancouver Giants
- T-Birds Can't Skate Past Spokane - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Wenatchee Wild Pre-Holiday Home Schedule Closes with 3-0 Loss to Everett Sunday - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.