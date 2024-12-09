This Kraken Defensive Prospect Just Put up Six Assists in One Game

December 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Portland Winterhawks defenceman Tyson Jugnauth has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 8, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The Seattle Kraken prospect led all WHL skaters with seven assists and a +3 rating in just two games.

Jugnauth made a statement with a historic six-assist effort on Saturday, December 7 in a 7-2 win over the visiting Giants. Vancouver may have scored the first goal of the night, but Jugnauth quickly teed up Tyson Yaremko for the powerplay equalizer. The Giants restored their lead in the middle frame, but less than two minutes later, Jugnauth fed Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski to level the match again- and the Hawks would continue the pile-on from there. Jugnauth was named the game's first star with six helpers and a +4 rating. He's the first Portland defenceman to tally a half-dozen assists in one game and the second WHL blueliner to accomplish the feat since 1996-97. Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Denton Mateychuk last achieved the mark on March 19, 2022.

The 20-year-old added another primary assist the following night on a Diego Buttazzoni powerplay marker, but the Giants would earn some revenge in a 5-2 win.

Jugnauth is in the midst of a remarkable second season with the Winterhawks with six goals and 29 assists for 35 points in 26 games. He currently leads all WHL defenders in assists, points, powerplay assists (19) and shorthanded assists (2). The Kelowna, B.C. product also ranks third in points by a defenceman across the entire CHL.

The 5-foot-11, 171-pound rearguard has 13 goals and 63 assists for 76 points and a +41 rating in 67 regular-season contests with Portland since making his WHL debut one year ago today. Jugnauth also added another four goals and 12 assists in 18 playoff matches to help the Winterhawks reach the 2024 WHL Championship Series.

The Seattle Kraken selected Jugnauth with the 100th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Jugnauth had originally committed to the University of Wisconsin, with his major junior rights moving from Swift Current to Kamloops and, eventually, Portland.

The Blazers traded Jugnauth's rights to Portland on December 7, 2023, with Jugnauth quickly deciding to make the jump to the WHL. He skated in his first WHL game on December 9, 2023, recording two assists in a 7-2 win over Seattle.

The Winterhawks (14-12-2-0) will hit the road to face the league-leading Everett Silvertips (24-3-2-1) in a divisional clash on Wednesday, December 11.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024: Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024: Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

December 2, 2024: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

SILVERTIPS NETMINDER LEGALL NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Everett Silvertips netminder Raiden LeGall has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 8, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 18-year-old earned his first WHL shutout and went 2-0-0-0 on the week with a .50 goals-against average and a near-perfect .981 save percentage.

LeGall made his first home start in a Silvertips jersey on Friday, December 6 as the Kelowna Rockets rolled into Everett. The 6-foot, 175-pound goaltender put forward a 24-save effort, highlighted by an 11-shot first period and three successful penalty kills. He was named first star of the night in a 4-1 victory for the Silvertips.

The WHL rookie followed it up with his first shutout against the U.S. Division rival Wenatchee Wild on Sunday, December 8. LeGall slammed the door shut from the drop of the puck, denying all four Wild powerplays and surviving a late flurry of shots to preserve a 29-save clean sheet and a 3-0 victory for the league-leading Silvertips. He also earned a second-straight first-star appearance.

The Morden, Man. product is undefeated in his young WHL tenure with a 4-0-0-0 record, a 1.00 goals-against average and a .962 save percentage.

LeGall signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement on November 20.

He had previously been playing for the Niverville Nighthawks of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, where he put up a 7-7-1 record to go along with a 2.46 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and two shutouts.

LeGall is also committed to Bemidji State University upon the conclusion of his WHL career.

The Silvertips remain first in the overall standings with a monster 11-0-1-1 point streak. With 71 goals against in 30 regular-season games, Everett has also allowed the fewest goals of any team in the WHL, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

They'll return to Angel of the Winds Arena for a three-game homestand starting on Wednesday, December 11 against the Portland Winterhawks (14-12-2-0).

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

TIGERS FORWARD RUCK NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers forward Liam Ruck has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 8, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 16-year-old led all rookies with three goals and one assist for four points and a +5 rating in three games.

Ruck kicked off the week with his first multi-goal game at the WHL level on December 4. With the Swift Current Broncos leading the Tigers 3-0 midway through the second period, the young winger sparked a comeback by tapping in a sneaky Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll feed on the powerplay. He'd pull off a near-identical goal early in the final frame, courtesy of a primary assist from his twin brother, Markus. Tigers captain Oasiz Wiesblatt would find the equalizer less than three minutes later and superstar Gavin McKenna went on to net the eventual game-winner with just 16 seconds remaining. Ruck was named third star of the night as Medicine Hat recorded a third straight victory.

While he was held off the scoresheet in a narrow loss to Lethbridge on December 6, Ruck tallied another multipoint night on December 8 against the visiting Oil Kings. Edmonton jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Ruck got the Tabbies on the board again with a wicked shot from the slot late in the first period. That marked the first of three Medicine Hat goals in under five minutes to close out the frame. In the second, Ruck served up a primary assist on a Gordon-Carroll goal as the pair barreled down the ice on a two-on-one. The Oil Kings would return fire for a 7-4 victory, though Ruck would snag first-star honours with his two-point performance.

The 5-foot-11, 176-pound winger has eight goals (including one game-winner) and five assists for 13 points and a +7 rating through 23 games this season. He's tied for fifth in goals among all first-year WHL players.

Medicine Hat selected Ruck with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

He burst onto the scene with a goal and an assist in his WHL debut, an 8-0 win against the Regina Pats, on November 22, 2023. Ruck appeared in three regular-season games and one playoff match in the 2023-24 season.

On the international stage, Ruck is coming off of a gold-medal win with Canada White (along with Markus) at the 2024 World U17 Prospects Challenge in Sarnia, Ont. In November. He put up four assists in five contests at the tournament.

The Ruck brothers are eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

The Central Division-leading Tigers (16-13-1-0) are back home to host the Eastern Conference-leading Saskatoon Blades (17-6-2-2) on Tuesday, December 10.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.