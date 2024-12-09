Raiden LeGall Named WHL Goalie of the Week

December 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips netminder Raiden LeGall has been named WHL Goalie of the Week for the week ending Dec. 8, 2024.

LeGall, an '06-born Morden, MB native, earned two victories in two starts this week, improving to 4-0-0 on the regular season with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .962 save percentage. He turned aside 24 of 25 on Friday, Dec. 6 in a 4-1 victory over the Kelowna Rockets at home. LeGall then spoiled Wenatchee's Teddy Bear Toss night by pitching a 29-save shutout against the Wild on Sunday, Dec. 8, the first clean sheet of his WHL career.

The 6-foot, 175-pound netminder has allowed just four goals on 104 shots against this season.

LeGall signed his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Silvertips on Nov. 20. He is committed to NCAA Division-I program Bemidji State University at the conclusion of his WHL tenure.

The Everett Silvertips are now 24-3-2-1, sitting atop the WHL with 51 points.

