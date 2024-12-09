Raiden LeGall Named WHL Goalie of the Week
December 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips netminder Raiden LeGall has been named WHL Goalie of the Week for the week ending Dec. 8, 2024.
LeGall, an '06-born Morden, MB native, earned two victories in two starts this week, improving to 4-0-0 on the regular season with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .962 save percentage. He turned aside 24 of 25 on Friday, Dec. 6 in a 4-1 victory over the Kelowna Rockets at home. LeGall then spoiled Wenatchee's Teddy Bear Toss night by pitching a 29-save shutout against the Wild on Sunday, Dec. 8, the first clean sheet of his WHL career.
The 6-foot, 175-pound netminder has allowed just four goals on 104 shots against this season.
LeGall signed his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Silvertips on Nov. 20. He is committed to NCAA Division-I program Bemidji State University at the conclusion of his WHL tenure.
The Everett Silvertips are now 24-3-2-1, sitting atop the WHL with 51 points.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2024
- Kraken Prospect Jugnauth Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week - Portland Winterhawks
- Raiden LeGall Named WHL Goalie of the Week - Everett Silvertips
- Tigers Forward Liam Ruck Named WHL Rookie of the Year - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- This Kraken Defensive Prospect Just Put up Six Assists in One Game - WHL
- LeGall Pitches Shutout in Wenatchee, Tips Win 3-0 - Everett Silvertips
- Pats Host RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night on December 28 for Children's Miracle Network - Regina Pats
- December 9 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Winterhawks Weekly: Teddy Bear Toss Breaks Records - Portland Winterhawks
- Titlbach Hat-Trick Leads Way as G-Men Top Hawks 5-2 on Sunday - Vancouver Giants
- T-Birds Can't Skate Past Spokane - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Wenatchee Wild Pre-Holiday Home Schedule Closes with 3-0 Loss to Everett Sunday - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.