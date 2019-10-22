Weekly: Penguins Rolling with First Win Streak of Season
October 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Oct. 16 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Binghamton 3
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton stormed back from a two-goal deficit in the second period to defeat Binghamton and keep its undefeated streak against the Devils alive (11-0-0-0). Justin Almeida and Kasper BjÃ¶rkqvist both scored their first AHL goals to erase the Devils' two-goal lead, then Stefan Noesen tallied twice in the third period to complete the win. Rookie goalie Emil Larmi posted 30 saves for his first AHL win.
Saturday, Oct. 19 - PENGUINS 3 at Bridgeport 2 (SO)
The Penguins went a perfect three-for-three in the shootout to dispatch of the Sound Tigers, utilizing goals from Noesen, Joseph Cramarossa and Ryan Haggerty. In regulation, Andrew Agozzino recorded his second consecutive two-point game, including his first goal with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Oct. 23 - PENGUINS at Binghamton
The Penguins face-off against the Devils again a week after their come-from-behind victory at home. This time, the clubs will go head-to-head at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, where the Penguins have won six-straight and racked up 27 goals in that time.
Friday, Oct. 25 - PENGUINS vs. San Antonio
The San Antonio Rampage come to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for their first visit since Feb. 6, 2009. In these two tenured AHL franchises' last meeting, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton walked away with a thrilling, overtime victory at home, 4-3.
Saturday, Oct. 26 - PENGUINS vs. San Antonio
The Penguins and Rampage go head-to-head again for the second time in their weekend set at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. San Antonio has allowed 2.17 goals per game in its six games this season, fewest in the Western Conference.
Ice Chips
- Saturday marked the second time in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton history that the Penguins went a perfect three-for-three in a shootout. The only other instance occurred last season, Dec. 12, 2018 at Springfield.
- Joseph Cramarossa is now four-for-five in shootouts as a Penguin, with three of those four conversions being game-deciding goals.
- Stefan Noesen is tied for the second-most goals in the AHL (6) and is also tied for third in points (8).
- Teams from Binghamton (Senators/Devils) have not won at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza since Mar. 21, 2015. The Penguins are 12-0-0-0 against Binghamton at home since.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hartford 6 5 0 0 1 11 .917
2. Providence 7 4 2 0 1 9 .643
3. Hershey 7 4 2 1 0 9 .643
4. PENGUINS 6 3 2 1 0 7 .583
5. Lehigh Valley 5 2 1 1 1 6 .600
6. Charlotte 6 3 3 1 0 6 .500
7. Springfield 7 3 4 1 0 6 .429
8. Bridgeport 5 1 2 1 1 4 .400
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Stefan Noesen 6 6 2 8
David Warsofsky 6 1 5 6
Andrew Agozzino 5 1 4 5
Jake Lucchini* 6 2 2 4
Oula Palve 6 0 4 4
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Emil Larmi* 2 1-0-1 3.41 .891 0
Casey DeSmith 4 2-2-0 3.43 .881 0
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Oct. 23 Binghamton Floyd L. Maines Arena 7:05 p.m.
Fri, Oct. 25 San Antonio Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Oct. 26 San Antonio Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Tue, Oct. 22 (D) Zach Trotman Conditioning loan by PIT
Tue, Oct. 22 (LW) Brandon Hawkins Recalled from WHL
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2019
- Svechnikov Recalled, Biega Assigned by Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Percy Excited to Re-Join Senators - Belleville Senators
- Flames Recall Oliver Kylington - Stockton Heat
- Weekly: Penguins Rolling with First Win Streak of Season - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Continue Expansion of STEM Learning Program in Northeast Ohio - Cleveland Monsters
- Tinordi Suspended Three Games by AHL - Milwaukee Admirals
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Russell Dickerson to Perform Post-Game February 22 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Devils Sign Defenseman Kelly Summers to PTO - Binghamton Devils
- Penguins Recall Brandon Hawkins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sound Tigers Battle Bruins Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.