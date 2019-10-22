Weekly: Penguins Rolling with First Win Streak of Season

October 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Oct. 16 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Binghamton 3

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton stormed back from a two-goal deficit in the second period to defeat Binghamton and keep its undefeated streak against the Devils alive (11-0-0-0). Justin Almeida and Kasper BjÃ¶rkqvist both scored their first AHL goals to erase the Devils' two-goal lead, then Stefan Noesen tallied twice in the third period to complete the win. Rookie goalie Emil Larmi posted 30 saves for his first AHL win.

Saturday, Oct. 19 - PENGUINS 3 at Bridgeport 2 (SO)

The Penguins went a perfect three-for-three in the shootout to dispatch of the Sound Tigers, utilizing goals from Noesen, Joseph Cramarossa and Ryan Haggerty. In regulation, Andrew Agozzino recorded his second consecutive two-point game, including his first goal with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Oct. 23 - PENGUINS at Binghamton

The Penguins face-off against the Devils again a week after their come-from-behind victory at home. This time, the clubs will go head-to-head at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, where the Penguins have won six-straight and racked up 27 goals in that time.

Friday, Oct. 25 - PENGUINS vs. San Antonio

The San Antonio Rampage come to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for their first visit since Feb. 6, 2009. In these two tenured AHL franchises' last meeting, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton walked away with a thrilling, overtime victory at home, 4-3.

Saturday, Oct. 26 - PENGUINS vs. San Antonio

The Penguins and Rampage go head-to-head again for the second time in their weekend set at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. San Antonio has allowed 2.17 goals per game in its six games this season, fewest in the Western Conference.

Ice Chips

- Saturday marked the second time in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton history that the Penguins went a perfect three-for-three in a shootout. The only other instance occurred last season, Dec. 12, 2018 at Springfield.

- Joseph Cramarossa is now four-for-five in shootouts as a Penguin, with three of those four conversions being game-deciding goals.

- Stefan Noesen is tied for the second-most goals in the AHL (6) and is also tied for third in points (8).

- Teams from Binghamton (Senators/Devils) have not won at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza since Mar. 21, 2015. The Penguins are 12-0-0-0 against Binghamton at home since.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hartford 6 5 0 0 1 11 .917

2. Providence 7 4 2 0 1 9 .643

3. Hershey 7 4 2 1 0 9 .643

4. PENGUINS 6 3 2 1 0 7 .583

5. Lehigh Valley 5 2 1 1 1 6 .600

6. Charlotte 6 3 3 1 0 6 .500

7. Springfield 7 3 4 1 0 6 .429

8. Bridgeport 5 1 2 1 1 4 .400

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Stefan Noesen 6 6 2 8

David Warsofsky 6 1 5 6

Andrew Agozzino 5 1 4 5

Jake Lucchini* 6 2 2 4

Oula Palve 6 0 4 4

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Emil Larmi* 2 1-0-1 3.41 .891 0

Casey DeSmith 4 2-2-0 3.43 .881 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Oct. 23 Binghamton Floyd L. Maines Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Oct. 25 San Antonio Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Oct. 26 San Antonio Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Tue, Oct. 22 (D) Zach Trotman Conditioning loan by PIT

Tue, Oct. 22 (LW) Brandon Hawkins Recalled from WHL

