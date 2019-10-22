Condors Host Two Games on Wednesday and Stranger Things Saturday

October 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors return to Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena for two games on Wednesday and Saturday this week. Wednesday, enjoy $5 margaritas and $2 sodas with a 6:30 p.m. puck drop while Saturday, come dressed in Halloween attire for Stranger Things Night at 7 p.m.

Great seats start at just $12 and are available, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).

$5 MARGARITAS & $2 SODAS - Wednesday, Oct. 23 - 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Presented by The Groove 99.3 FM

Enjoy $5 margaritas and $2 sodas at the game and every Condors weeknight home game

The Condors host the Ontario Reign (AHL Affiliate: Los Angeles Kings)

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the puck drops at 6:30 p.m.

STRANGER THINGS NIGHT - Saturday, Oct. 26 - 7 p.m.

Presented by HITS 93.1 FM

Fans are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes and/or 80's themed attire for a costume contest on ice with prizes for the winner

7'2" George the Giant, from America's Got Talent and CSI, will be on hand to wind the siren and there will be a fire-dancing, hula hoop performance from Kali Spinner

Kids can also trick-or-treat in the suites around the concourse through the end of the first intermission

The Condors host the Stockton Heat (AHL Affiliate: Calgary Flames)

Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members); puck drops at 7 p.m. TAILGATE THE TOWER

The Tower Craft Bar and Grill is your pre-game destination both nights beginning at 5 p.m. Enjoy food and drink specials and elevate your game-night experience. The Tower is located one block west of the arena.

