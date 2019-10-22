Condors Host Two Games on Wednesday and Stranger Things Saturday
October 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors return to Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena for two games on Wednesday and Saturday this week. Wednesday, enjoy $5 margaritas and $2 sodas with a 6:30 p.m. puck drop while Saturday, come dressed in Halloween attire for Stranger Things Night at 7 p.m.
Great seats start at just $12 and are available, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).
$5 MARGARITAS & $2 SODAS - Wednesday, Oct. 23 - 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)
Presented by The Groove 99.3 FM
Enjoy $5 margaritas and $2 sodas at the game and every Condors weeknight home game
The Condors host the Ontario Reign (AHL Affiliate: Los Angeles Kings)
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the puck drops at 6:30 p.m.
STRANGER THINGS NIGHT - Saturday, Oct. 26 - 7 p.m.
Presented by HITS 93.1 FM
Fans are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes and/or 80's themed attire for a costume contest on ice with prizes for the winner
7'2" George the Giant, from America's Got Talent and CSI, will be on hand to wind the siren and there will be a fire-dancing, hula hoop performance from Kali Spinner
Kids can also trick-or-treat in the suites around the concourse through the end of the first intermission
The Condors host the Stockton Heat (AHL Affiliate: Calgary Flames)
Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members); puck drops at 7 p.m. TAILGATE THE TOWER
The Tower Craft Bar and Grill is your pre-game destination both nights beginning at 5 p.m. Enjoy food and drink specials and elevate your game-night experience. The Tower is located one block west of the arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2019
- Condors Host Two Games on Wednesday and Stranger Things Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Halloween Spooktacular Presented by New York's 529 College Savings Program Direct Plan October 27 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Recall Macoy Erkamps from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Assign Loggins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners "Frozen 4-Pack" on Sale Now for Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Weekly #3: Surging Bears to Face Amerks, Comets this Week - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Open Homestand against Admirals, Moose and Stars - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Svechnikov Recalled, Biega Assigned by Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Percy Excited to Re-Join Senators - Belleville Senators
- Flames Recall Oliver Kylington - Stockton Heat
- Weekly: Penguins Rolling with First Win Streak of Season - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Continue Expansion of STEM Learning Program in Northeast Ohio - Cleveland Monsters
- Tinordi Suspended Three Games by AHL - Milwaukee Admirals
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Russell Dickerson to Perform Post-Game February 22 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Devils Sign Defenseman Kelly Summers to PTO - Binghamton Devils
- Penguins Recall Brandon Hawkins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sound Tigers Battle Bruins Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Condors Host Two Games on Wednesday and Stranger Things Saturday
- Condors Apollo 11 Moon Landing Jersey Golden Ticket on Sale
- Malone Extends Streak in Condors 4-3 Loss
- Condors Host Country and Western Night Tonight at 7 p.m.
- Country and Western Night Saturday as the Condors Return Home