Syracuse Crunch to Host Halloween Spooktacular Presented by New York's 529 College Savings Program Direct Plan October 27

October 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding the annual Halloween Spooktacular presented by New York's 529 College Savings Program Direct Plan (NY529) on Sunday, Oct. 27 when the team hosts the Toronto Marlies at 5 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to wear their costumes to the game for the annual Halloween Spooktacular. Children in attendance will receive a drawstring bag, courtesy of NY's 529 Direct Plan. During the first intermission, all fans dressed up are invited to participate in a costume contest on the ice for a Crunch prize pack.

Following the game, kids will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat on the ice for candy. Families are encouraged to make a donation to Change for Change to participate in trick-or-treating. Kids can enter the ice through the Section 101 corner immediately after the game.

To purchase tickets to the Halloween Spooktacular, visit call the Crunch office at 315-473-4444, visit the War Memorial Arena Box Office or log onto Ticketmaster. Any fan dressed in costume may purchase a discounted ticket at the box office on day of game.

Change for Change presented by Upstate University Hospital is a fundraising initiative created by Crunch players that was inspired by a boy named Griffin Engle during the 2014-15 season. It aims to raise money for pediatric cancer research at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital and help improve the odds for children with cancer. For more information about Change for Change, visit syracusecrunch.com.

Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

