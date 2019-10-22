Penguins Recall Macoy Erkamps from Wheeling

October 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled defenseman Macoy Erkamps from the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Erkamps, 24, was acquired by the Penguins organization on Dec. 5, 2018 in a trade between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators. The blueliner registered four points, all assists, in 24 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after the trade.

Erkamps began this season with Wheeling, posting an assist in three games with the Nailers. In his previous three seasons of AHL hockey, the Delta, British Columbia native has one goal and nine assists for 10 total points in 81 games played.

Prior to turning pro, Erkamps was a star with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League. Erkamps served as the team's captain in 2015-16 when the Wheat Kings won the Western Hockey League championship. That same season, he put up 58 assists to lead all WHL defenseman.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 23, when it pays a visit to the Binghamton Devils. The Penguins have two home games this weekend, Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26. Both games are against the San Antonio Rampage.

Friday's game against the Rampage is the first Eyewitness News Fan Friday of the season, with lower-bowl seating available for $15, and select draught beers on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Two Penguins players will be on the concourse signing autographs after the game, as well. Puck drop between the Penguins and Rampage is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on both nights.

Individual tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Penguins' 2019-20 regular season, including Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's brand new high definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV are available now. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2019-20 subscriptions.

