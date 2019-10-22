Phantoms Power Play

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward David Kase vs. the Charlotte Checkers

Phantoms In The Community:

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Greg Carey, made a guest bartending appearance at 99 Bottles inside of PPL Center to help raise money for his Real Men Wear Pink Campaign to benefit the American Cancer Society. Greg was able to raise over $1,000 towards his campaign and had a great night with the fans. For the past four years, a member of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms has been chosen to participate in the ACS Real Men Wear Pink Campaign. Together, with the support of the fans, they have managed to raise over $40,000 to help raise awareness for and battle breast cancer.

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Friday, October 18, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 4, Binghamton Devils 1

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms kicked off the weekend with a dominating 4-1 victory over the Binghamton Devils. Andy Andreoff (2G, 1A) and Morgan Frost (3A) each tallied three point nights and Alex Lyon moved to 2-0 on the season.

Saturday, October 19, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 3, Springfield Thunderbirds 4 (SO)

Lehigh Valley scored two goals in the third period to earn a point in the fourth straight game but eventually fell in a shootout. Morgan Frost scored his first pro goal and Nicolas Aube-Kubel and German Rubtsov each scored their first of the season.

Next Week:

Friday, October 25, 2019

vs. Charlotte Checkers - Bojangles' Coliseum

The Phantoms will head on the road for the first time this season as they take on the defending Calder Cup Champions in Charlotte this weekend. The Phantoms went 2-6 against the Checkers last season, including 0-4 at Bojangles' Coliseum but with a new-look Checkers team, will hope to change their luck this year.

Saturday, October 26, 2019

vs. Charlotte Checkers - Bojangles' Coliseum

Lehigh Valley and Charlotte will finish up a back-to-back on Saturday in the second of their four meetings in Charlotte this season. David Kase found success against the Checkers last season, notching five points (2G, 3A) in just six games against the AHL's best last season.

3 Stars of the Week:

Young Studs

Lehigh Valley's top six leading scorers this season are all 22-years or younger. German Rubtsov (21) leads the team with five points, Joel Farabee (19), Mikhail Vorobyev (22), and Morgan Frost (20) each have four, and Isaac Ratcliffe (20) and Philippe Myers (22) have three.

Frost's First

Morgan Frost scored his first professional goal on Saturday night against the Springfield Thunderbirds. His goal was a follow up to his three assist night on Friday night against Binghamton.

Joel Achieves His Goal

Joel Farabee earned his first NHL recall and made his NHL debut on Monday for the Philadelphia Flyers. Farabee notched a point in all four games he spent with Lehigh Valley and leads the team with three goals. He is the third former Phantom to make his NHL debut for the Flyers this season and 24th in Lehigh Valley history.

BROADCAST:

Service Electric's TV2 Sports will again be broadcasting all of the Phantoms' regular season home games live during the 2019-20 season. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action in high definition with Steve Degler, Todd Fedoruk, Doug Heater, Dan Fremuth and Kristi Fulkerson!

And be sure to catch each and every Phantoms game this season live on 1470-AM WSAN, 790-AM WAEB or via the Phantoms365 app! Join Bob Rotruck, for all of the heart-pumping action of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey whether the team is at home or on the road.

