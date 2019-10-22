Griffins Assign Loggins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday assigned forward Troy Loggins to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

In his first full professional campaign, Loggins, 24, has yet to make his season debut.

Signed to a three-year contract by Grand Rapids that will last through the 2020-21 season, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound winger turned pro at the end of last year after a four-year career at Northern Michigan University and tallied one goal in four games with the Griffins. As a senior in 2018-19, Loggins was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's Player of the Year after he tied for second nationally with 23 goals and tied for fifth in the conference with 40 points in 39 games. In total, he accumulated 106 points (56-50-106) in 136 games from 2015-19 and was a two-time First Team All-WCHA selection (2017-18, 2018-19).

The Griffins (2-2-0-1) return to Van Andel Arena this week to begin a four-game homestand. The Milwaukee Admirals are first up on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

