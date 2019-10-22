Roadrunners "Frozen 4-Pack" on Sale Now for Saturday

October 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club is offering a special ticket package ahead of this Saturday's Prince and Princesses Night, which takes place this Saturday, October 26 when the Roadrunners take on the Iowa Wild at Tucson Arena.

The package, which contains four "sides" section tickets and four food vouchers with $5 value, is just $99 and also includes a special Meet & Greet with Anna and Else from the hit Disney movie Frozen starting at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the 7 p.m. puck drop.

To purchase your package, or learn more information on the Roadrunners, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com or call 866-774-6253.

Kids Weekend: Fortnite Friday

Prince and Princesses Night will serve as the second of two nights on the Roadrunners Kids Weekend, following Fortnite Friday. Come dressed as your favorite Fortnite character, take pictures with the battle bus and be present for your chance to win an Xbox One S Fortnite Bundle that the team will be giving away.

Bring the kids and come hungry as Friday will also be the first Coors Light 1-2-3 Night, featuring $1 Soft Drinks, $2 Hot Dogs and $3 Beers.

On The Ice

The Roadrunners started the home portion of their 2019-20 schedule with back-to-back wins over the San Antonio Rampage at Tucson Arena over the weekend.

Forward Lane Pederson currents ranks second among all AHL skaters with six goals through five games this season, includes.

