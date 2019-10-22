Legace Stonewalls Sound Tigers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (1-3-1-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, placed 30 shots on target in Tuesday's tilt with the Providence Bruins (5-2-0-1), but couldn't beat goaltender Max Legace in a 4-0 loss at Webster Bank Arena. It was Legace's second shutout in five games to start the season and the first time Bridgeport had been silenced since March 27.

Sound Tigers captain Kyle Burroughs accounted for a team-high four shots-on-goal, while Jared Coreau (0-3-0) made 29 saves for Bridgeport. Peter Cehlarik and Robert Lantosi each had one goal and an assist for Providence.

The Bruins nearly led wire-to-wire as Cehlarik began the scoring less than two minutes into the game. The Providence forward remained red-hot to start the season as he netted his fifth goal in as many games, getting Coreau down into the butterfly and scoring from the doorstep with a lifted backhand shot. It put the Bruins on top 1-0 at 1:52 of the first period.

Other than the early goal that Coreau was left hanging out to dry, the Sound Tigers' goaltender was strong as the second period began, making several impressive stops with big denials of Jakub Lauko on the backhand and Cameron Hughes on a breakaway. Four-on-four action also yielded a few wide-open chances for Bridgeport as Otto Koivula and scoring leader Matt Lorito missed the goal line by inches.

Hughes increased the Providence lead to 2-0 with a top-shelf wrist shot at 6:19 of the second period. More than 13 minutes later, Lantosi connected on the power play with a laser from the left circle for his second goal of the season. Alex Petrovic put the puck on a tee for Lantosi's blast, with Colin McDonald in the box at 19:31 of the frame. That goal led to the exchange of words and angry looks, as several players needed to be broken up heading into the second intermission.

The bleeding didn't stop in the opening stages of the third. Ryan Fitzgerald scored his third goal in eight games by deflecting Josiah Didier's point shot to give the Bruins a 4-0 lead at 5:38.

The Sound Tigers finished the game 0-for-6 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. The contest also included one fight when frustrations boiled over between Seth Helgeson and Brendan Woods at 12:18 of the third period.

Providence outshot Bridgeport 33-30. The Sound Tigers have been outshot in each of their first six games this season.

