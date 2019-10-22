Svechnikov Recalled, Biega Assigned by Red Wings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled forward Evgeny Svechnikov from the Grand Rapids Griffins and assigned defenseman Alex Biega to the Griffins.

After missing all of the 2018-19 campaign due to injury, the 22-year-old Svechnikov ties for third on the Griffins in scoring with four points (1-3-4) in three games this season.

Selected 19th overall by the Red Wings in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Svechnikov has skated in 16 NHL games from 2016-18 and registered four points (2-2-4). The 6-foot-3, 208-pound forward became the 164th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted with Detroit on April 3, 2017 vs. Ottawa.

A native of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, Svechnikov made his North American pro debut with the Griffins during the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs and has appeared in 134 regular season contests with Grand Rapids, accounting for 78 points (28-50-78) and 131 penalty minutes. He has tallied 14 points (6-8-14) while suiting up in 26 career Calder Cup Playoff contests and helped the Griffins hoist the Calder Cup as a rookie in 2016-17.

Biega, 31, was acquired by the Red Wings on Oct. 6 in exchange for forward David Pope and he has appeared in two games with Detroit this season.

Originally selected in the fifth round, 147th overall, by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Biega has suited up in 181 games in the NHL since 2014-15 and recorded 36 points (4-32-36) and 94 PIM. A 5-foot-10, 199-pound defenseman, Biega ranked fourth among Vancouver Canucks blueliners in points last season behind a career-high 16 points (2-14-16) in 41 games.

A 10-year pro, Biega has skated in 351 AHL contests since 2010-11 between the Portland Pirates, Rochester Americans and Utica Comets, and amassed 115 points (20-95-115), a plus-16 rating and 245 PIM. He shows 10 points (1-9-10) in 40 Calder Cup Playoff games and helped Utica reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2015, when the Comets defeated Grand Rapids in the Western Conference Finals.

The Griffins (2-2-0-1) return to Van Andel Arena this week to begin a four-game homestand. The Milwaukee Admirals are first up on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

