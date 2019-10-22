Devils Sign Defenseman Kelly Summers to PTO
October 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club has signed defenseman Kelly Summers to a professional tryout contract. The announcement came from Binghamton's General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
Summers, 23, has three points in four games with the Adirondack Thunder. Last season, the Golden Lake, ON native recorded five goals and 19 assists in 49 regular-season games with the Thunder. Summers also appeared in four playoff games.
Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman skated in 149 games with Clarkson University and put up 71 points (18 goals, 53 assists). In 2014-15, Summers was selected to the ECAC All-Rookie Team and in 2017-18 was a Second All-American Team, ECAC All-Tournament Team, and ECAC First All-Star Team.
Summers attended training camp with the Binghamton Devils.
The Devils return home tomorrow against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Saturday against the Toronto Marlies for Star Wars Night. Get a special Star Wars Pack that includes a ticket and FREE Binghamton Devils lightsaber. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
Binghamton Devils defenseman Kelly Summers
